In China's locked coronavirus city, food delivery is a lifeline

Updated: February 9th 2020, 9:14:36 ​​am

A woman packs up her groceries as she purchases groceries after Singapore raised the alert level for coronavirus outbreaks to orange in front of a supermarket in Singapore. (Representative / REUTERS)

Edward Wang, reluctant to go outside because of fears of catching the new corona virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, found a lifeline: grocery delivery services offered by local retailers. But with hundreds of thousands of people in Wuhan stuck in their homes and retailers struggling to keep their employees under control, service was overloaded.

For Wang, who is now in Canada after being flown out of Wuhan on an evacuation flight, a daily ritual for virtual blocking in the city developed during his days.

At midnight the grocery stores opened their order book for the day’s deliveries and he started to place his order before all of the delivery slots were filled by other customers. “You have to be very fast,” he told Reuters on the phone.

“Usually, if you release your inventory at midnight the day before, you have to be ready at 12:02 or 12:03, otherwise all schedules will be booked out within 2 or 3 minutes.”

“There are practically no deliverers working at the moment. Basically, for these stores, it’s only the store manager who drives his own car around the neighborhood and tries to deliver groceries. “

Wang grew up in Canada and has a family in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. He was in Wuhan when the outbreak of the corona virus broke out. Eventually, he left Wuhan on a US-chartered evacuation flight, then switched to a different plane with other evacuees that landed on Friday at a Canadian military base in Trenton, Ontario.

He recorded video footage on the plane after it landed and showed a Canadian immigration officer wearing a face mask and goggles and speaking to the passengers.

The official said that when they alighted they had to go through a sanitary foot bath and hand in their used face masks and get new ones. “Welcome home,” he said to the passengers.

The evacuees now remain in quarantine at the Trenton military base for 14 days.

Wang said after being classified as virus free by the Canadian medical authorities, he planned to go to Vancouver, where his family has a home. “I’ve never been in a situation like this where I had to be evacuated from somewhere. They imagine things like that in war zones, ”he said.

He said he had weighed up his options before deciding to fly to Canada. In Wuhan, he could limit the risk of infection by avoiding contact with other people. If he gets on a plane, he may come into contact with infected people.

All in all, however, he decided to leave because he believed that China’s health services had difficulty coping with the problem.

“If we don’t get sick, I’d rather get sick in Canada,” he said.

