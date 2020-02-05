In China, the spread of the novel corona virus shows that its bureaucracy is not working

Advertisement

By: New York Times |

Published: February 5, 2020, 2:56:53 p.m.

A guard checks the temperature of a woman entering a Beijing mall. (Giulia Marchi / The New York Times)

By Li Yuan

Wuhan’s mayor accused higher posts. A senior disease control officer blamed bureaucracy. A top government expert blamed the public for this: people simply didn’t understand what he was telling them.

While China is grappling with a mysterious coronavirus outbreak that killed at least 490 people and killed thousands, the country’s 1.4 billion people are wondering what went wrong. Older officials show an unusually clear finger.

So many officials have declined responsibility that some online users are joking, watching a “passing the buck” contest. (In Chinese it means “throw wok”.)

The Chinese get a rare glimpse into how the vast, opaque Chinese bureaucracy works – or rather how it doesn’t work. Too many of their officers have become political apparatchiks for fear of making decisions that annoy their superiors and too cautious and arrogant to the public to admit mistakes and learn from them.

“The main problem this outbreak poses is the lack of action and fear of action by the local government,” said Xu Kaizhen, a best-selling author known for his novels that examine the complexities of China’s bureaucratic policies.

“Under the pressure of the anti-corruption campaign, most people, including senior government officials, only care about self-preservation,” said Xu. “They don’t want to be the first to speak up. They are waiting for their superiors to make decisions and are only accountable to their superiors.”

The Chinese government appears to be aware of the problem. The top leadership of the Communist Party at a meeting on Monday admitted that the epidemic was “an important test of China’s system and ability to govern”.

A growing number of people are questioning government decisions as China is entering a virtual standstill. As the virus spread, officials in Wuhan and across the country withheld key information, downplayed the threat, and reprimanded doctors who tried to raise the alarm. A reconstruction of the spread of the disease by the New York Times has shown that the Chinese government may have lost the window to prevent the disease from becoming an epidemic if it does not issue previous warnings.

Patients in Wuhan’s Fifth Hospital. (Chris Buckley / The New York Times)

The outbreak has undermined the myth that China’s political elites only get jobs and promotions out of merit. China has sold this system as its own unique innovation. Developing countries have sent thousands of their government officials to China to learn about the government model, a political system that offers security and growth and is subject to authoritarian rule.

The people of China are now questioning this premise. They focus their anger heavily on Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, and the person responsible for creating a culture of fear and submission within the Chinese government.

Few people dare to openly question Xi, for fear of provoking censors or police officers. But after Xi disappeared from the public eye in the past few days, some social media users euphemistically asked, “Where is this person?” They also publish online and exchange pictures of former leaders at the site of past crises.

Critics say quietly that the Xi party began promoting loyal political cadres to technocrats – the experts and competent administrators who were the backbone of Chinese bureaucracy in the 1990s and 2000s, as the country grew fastest.

These officials were often corrupt, but even the party’s harshest critics sometimes admitted that they had done things. Former Minister of Railways Liu Zhijun is serving life sentence for bribery and abuse of power. He also oversaw the creation of the Chinese high-speed rail system, which greatly improved life in the country.

Wok throwing in China is due in part to the tensions between the technocrats, who hold a large number of positions at China’s provincial and national disease control centers, and the political cadres – the mayors, governors, and secretaries of the provincial parties , The outbreak and lack of disclosure suggest that political cadres are winning. In fact, even the technocrats became cadres because none of them had the courage to tell the public what they knew about the virus.

Chinese officials spend up to a third of their time in political study sessions, many of which relate to Xi’s speeches. Political loyalty plays a much bigger role in performance reviews than before. Now the rule of thumb in the Chinese office seems to demonstrate loyalty as clearly as possible, to keep everything else vague and to avoid responsibility at all costs if something goes wrong.

The Chinese people may pay the price. The failures extend across the system.

Zhou Xianwang, Wuhan’s mayor, said he had not previously announced the scale and risk of the epidemic because he needed top approval. But he could have done something without saying much. This included residents wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and holding large gatherings such as the Potluck Banquet, which was attended by over 40,000 families, just a few days before its 11 million city closed.

When information began to leak, it was vague and misleading. In a series of online communications between December 31 and January 17, local officials said they were treating pneumonia patients, but did not state when and how many.

The National Health Commission, the ministry authorized to report an epidemic emergency, did not issue its own notice of the outbreak until January 19. The first sentence quoted a requirement that the Commission work with local officials to prevent epidemics.

A leading government health advisor, Wang Guangfa, who had assured the public that the disease was manageable just to get sick himself, said in an interview after recovering that he had limited information at the time. He also defended his phrase as a “misunderstanding” in public, saying that most outbreaks of infectious diseases are ultimately under control.

Local officials do not appear to have the population at the top of their priority list. In an interview with state television, Ma Guoqiang, secretary of the Wuhan Communist Party, admitted that the Wuhan residents were “a little bit scared and a little bit nervous,” and said he would mobilize all party cells to comfort them.

“But the main comfort,” he added, “came from Party Secretary Xi Jinping.”

The outbreak of the corona virus began in Wuhan, China. (Photo: AP)

As they try to curb the spread, local governments show that they are better off than finding a solution. Many are now finding ways to locate and even drive out Hubei province residents to prevent the spread of the corona virus. Tracing potential donors is a sensible policy, but punishing or prosecuting donors can drive them underground and make the outbreak even harder to fight.

Even outside the most affected areas, local authorities show that they do not set rules for human well-being. A video viral across China showed a couple stuck on a bridge between Guizhou Province and Chongqing City. The two governments had stopped traveling between them, and the couple – she from Guizhou, he from Chongqing – had no place to go.

On social media, low-level executives complain that they receive so many instructions from superiors that they spend most of their time filling out spreadsheets rather than doing real work. In a social media post entitled “Formalism under the Mask,” the author wrote, “Most people in the system do nothing to solve problems. They do things to solve responsibilities.”

After the epidemic, the Chinese leadership even has to severely punish some officials to save face and regain some credibility. But for people suffering from the epidemic and government failure, it could be difficult for the Communist Party to regain it.

“I know that this country will soon return to a peaceful, prosperous society. We will hear many people screaming how proud they are of their prosperity and power, ”wrote a Wuhaner on the Weibo social media site. “But after what I’ve seen, I refuse to see the applause and praise.”

