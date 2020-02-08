Advertisement

Alaya F has celebrated the success of her debut with Jawaani Jaanemann and is the girl of the moment that she totally enjoys. The debutante has gathered all the love and appreciation for her promising performance and the world is getting bad. While Alaya F had such a remarkable presence in the industry as a debutante, Alaya also showed herself as an artist when she recently shot for a leading magazine. The magazine published a cryptic message, but the ‘February Cover Girl’ definitely surprised us with another talent – painting and art!

The magazine said on Instagram: “Our cover star in February is Bollywood’s latest powerhouse. And she also happens to be a talented artist. Guess who?”

Alaya painted an extravagant urban expression with several shades, a classic silhouette artist portrait. The painting is very stubborn and has several intricate rings, including abstract scribbling illustrations and the lady who has an ocean of emotions in her.

Alaya made her screen debut with Jawaani Jaanemann by Nitin Kakkar, where she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya played the role of Khan’s teenage daughter, who is a fun-loving, independent girl and has a modern look in the film. After being postponed and brought forward many times, the film was released on January 31. Next up is Puja Entertainment’s second film with the actress, and we can’t wait to get more details.

