In a new interview, Jessica Simpson reveals how she currently feels about ex-husband Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson spoke about her previous marriage to Nick Lachey in a brand new interview, admitting that she still has feelings for him.

Jessica SimpsonThe 39-year-old is open to her love for her ex-husband Nick Lachey, 46, in a brand new interview and it clearly took us back to their very public romance! Sitting with glamor to debate her new book Open E, the singer revealed some amazing things about her previous marriage and the struggles that came with it. She also found that she still loves Nick very much of the problems they encountered. “Still, I have a great love for Nick because he taught me life tips,” she told the publication. “I tried to handle every little thing [in the book about him] as carefully as possible. He has a household, he’s married … It’s actually the wedding with my lens. “

Former wife Lachey, who was married to Nick from 2002 to 2006, also said that the truth that she filmed with him was Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica ruining actual television for her. “I know that the topics are arranged and everything is positioned that way … top I knew what would make it into the air, and so I could just do the movements and do it, just so it could be over very well The result was a tough time in our marriage, ”she admitted.

Much of the eBook is about Nick, the previous one 98 levels The member spoke out and said that he had never heard of it, while also claiming that she had not made him aware of it earlier than when writing. “In fact, no, I haven’t learned a single sentence,” he told us on February 1 at Michael Rubins Fanatics Tremendous Bowl social meeting at the Lowes Miami Seaside Lodge. “Each of us [he and his spouse] Vanessa LacheyI didn’t learn the eBook, and no, she didn’t learn it earlier than it was revealed. “

In addition to her ups and downs with Nick, Jessica, who is now married to the former soccer player Eric JohnsonThe 40-year-old, with whom she shares three children, spoke about her struggle with alcohol and some of her various relationships, along with the notorious one John Mayer, 42, on the pages of their new publication. “I didn’t make the eBook until I was sober,” she said. “I had an e-book deal in progress at all times, but I never did it.”

“I don’t think people actually know me because I’m proud of the troublesome mistakes,” she continued. “We’re going to slip here and there, but we have to reveal such deep, life-changing moments. I think that just makes people particularly willing to hear.”

Jessica’s e-book Open E was released on February 4.