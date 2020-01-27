Impressive note on recent AEW Dynamite ticket sales

Advertisement

AEW Dynamite arrives in Newark, New Jersey and 10,000 tickets came out of the box office on opening day.

At Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed recent AEW Dynamite New Jersey ticket sales. They sold a ton of tickets, but didn’t get the help of scalpers because a warmer ticket caught their attention.

“Newark did really well. It looks like about 10,000 tickets sold for Newark and from what I understand, the New York scalpers were not involved in it at all. In fact, there were very few tickets like many scalpers – almost all of the secondary tickets were moved on the first day. The hardcore scalpers participated in a big concert, I think of Pearl Jam. There was a concert and that’s what they were busy with. “

Meltzer was told by someone in the ticket business that if they had the same level of scalpers as WWE, AEW would have sold out on the first day. This is not a bad sign at all and further proof that EAW could probably sell a lot of sites in more places.

