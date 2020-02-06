Advertisement

Rick Stengel was joking. , , right? On the other hand, considering the authoritarian tendencies of the left, who knows? On Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show, Stengel – the former time editor who made Obama a MSNBC analyst – appeared this Thursday at the Deadline White House, saying:

“Voters should be forced to listen to an entire Trump press conference because then I think it’s impossible to vote for him. “

Stengel could not have been serious if Americans were “forced” to listen to a Trump press. , , could he?

Here is the full quote:

MSNBC

White House Deadline

02/06/20

16:11 ET

RICK STENGEL: I heard John [Heilemann] say earlier that he won’t express how horrified he was because he did it so often. But I will express how horrified I was by him. And I had to think that these senators were sitting in the room listening to him. And by the way, people Voters should be forced to listen to an entire Trump press conference, as I believe that it will then be impossible to vote for him. But they have to sit there and think: What a bad apology for a president, what a bad apology for a man, what a bad apology for a man. And I voted to acquit him. ”

Stengel’s imperative proposal came in connection with his comments on President Trump’s statements today about his impeachment and acquittal. And let’s remember that before the door opened and Stengel spat into the Obama administration, he was once responsible for what was long ago an influential magazine.