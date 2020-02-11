Advertisement

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood. A black and white photo shows Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle in a frock coat and skirt blouse.

That morning, Mangeshkar had tweeted about her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and the late poet Narendra Sharma to commemorate the day they died on Tuesday.

Big B published the photo of the two sisters as children in response to Mangeshkar’s tweet. He wrote the picture in Hindi. “This is a childhood photo of Lata ji and Asha ji. I read how Lata ji remembered her gurus in her tweet today, and suddenly I came across this photo of her. Telepathy!” Bachchan wrote.

– Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

February 11, 2020

In a comment on his tweet, a fan wrote: “Old is gold, sir”.

Another fan commented, “They are an inspiration to all of us.”

