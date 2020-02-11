Import controls start as soon as the Brexit transition ends, Gove says

Advertisement

Goods coming from the EU to Great Britain will be subject to import controls from January 1 next year, Prime Minister Michael Gove has warned.

Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, confirmed that traders in Great Britain and the EU should submit customs declarations and be subject to goods controls once the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned that the government should move quickly to set up the infrastructure for early 2021.

It said that without adequate preparations the availability of goods on the shelves would be disrupted, in particular fresh fruit and vegetables.

Import controls on EU goods

In a speech for a stakeholder event on Monday, Mr. Gove confirmed that import controls on EU goods will be imposed at the border after the transition period ending December 31.

He said that “easements” policies that would have been introduced in the event of a no-deal break will not be adopted if companies have time to prepare.

“The UK will be outside the internal market and outside the customs union, so we will have to be ready for customs procedures and legal controls that will inevitably follow,” he said, according to extracts released by the Cabinet.

“As a result, we will be in a stronger position, not only to ensure that our economy succeeds outside the European Union, but also that we are able to take advantage of new trade relations with the rest of the world.”

He added: “You have to accept that we need some friction. We will minimize it, but it is an inevitability of our departure.

“I don’t underestimate the fact that this is an important change, but we now have time to implement that change.”

The government must “go fast”

Andrew Opie, BRC Director of Food and Sustainability, said ministers should prepare detailed plans on how controls would be implemented if the flow of goods to the consumer was maintained.

“The government must act quickly if it intends to provide the necessary infrastructure to carry out full border controls on imported goods from January 2021,” he said.

“Without the necessary infrastructure that is in use from day one, consumers in the UK will see significant disruptions, particularly in the availability of fresh fruit and vegetables.

“The staff must be hired and trained to perform these checks on the thousands of trucks that enter the UK daily.

“IT systems must be adapted and tested. Storage facilities for trucks must be built, especially in Dover and Folkestone.

“It is not enough to announce that controls will take place, we must now see plans how this will be possible in practice, or it will be consumers who suffer on January 1.”

Promise of frictionless trading

The British policy director Elizabeth de Jong of the Freight Transport Association expressed concern that border IT systems would not be fully operational until 2025.

“Mr. Gove left (Chancellor) Sajid Javid’s claim that the industry had sufficient time to prepare,” she said.

“As representatives of the logistics sector, we are naturally disappointed that the promise of frictionless trade has been replaced by a promise that trade will be as seamless as possible, but not until 2025, with a more realistic but costly ‘make do and mend’ approach to that time in service.

“The industry needs government support during this period for Britain to act effectively.”

