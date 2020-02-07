Impeachment vote - Trump: Congress should remove impeachment

Advertisement

President Trump makes a statement on his acquittal in his impeachment case against the Washington Senate on February 6, 2020. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

President Trump said on Friday that Congress should remove its impeachment proceedings from the Congress report because it was a “political hoax”.

Advertisement

“This is a very good question,” said Trump when asked if Congress should clean up the file. “Should they drop the impeachment process in-house? You should because it was a joke. It was a total political hoax. “

The Senate cleared Trump on Wednesday of the two charges against him for impeachment, abuse of power and Congress disability. The president had blown up the impeachment process for months because he had been politically motivated by the Democrats to remove a properly elected president whom they opposed.

Representative Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made this point clear earlier this week, saying he would try to remove Trump’s impeachment from the House protocol if the GOP won the majority back in the lower house and elected him spokesman.

“This is the fastest, weakest, and most political impeachment in history,” said McCarthy. “I don’t think it should stay on the books.”

Other Republicans have supported the idea of ​​also clearing the record.

Representative Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, said a vote on a resolution to remove the impeachment procedure would “send out a loud message that this was a political, partisan effort.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi denied the possibility of deportation later Friday and added the promise that Republicans would not get the majority back in the house this year.

“They can’t,” said Pelosi. “First, they won’t get the chamber back, but otherwise there is no wiping out. If they don’t want to take their oath of office, they will remove the violation of the constitution they have committed from their own souls.”