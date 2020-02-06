Impeachment: Podcaster Michael Knowles finds hope in Trump

Advertisement

Michael Knowles

Michael Knowles talks about his popular impeachment podcast and the longevity of the right.

Martini in hand, his lovely wife Alissa by his side, my friend Michael Knowles were in a leisurely mood when I last saw him at the Yale Club. There we discussed critical issues such as men who are not women and the restoration of the legitimate Jacobite heir to Prince Joseph Wenzel of Liechtenstein.

After Michael spent the last three weeks yesterday discussing impeachment in a basement for his podcast verdict with Ted Cruz, he emitted a different type of direct current. Just a few hours after we spoke on the phone, the Senate announced the final judgment of the trial and cleared the president of allegations of abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

“The house is abusing its power,” Michael told me on the phone. “It’s about removing a president for purely partisan reasons without accusing him of a crime.” In addition to Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas), a former trial attorney who plays an active role in the drama, Michael has dissected the Senate from office until late in the morning until late in the morning, attracting an audience of millions and topping the podcast -Charts rise.

Michael believes that the impeachment process for the Democrats has already backfired because, despite all the President’s blatant mistakes, it “just seems so unfair”. He could be right. According to Gallup, Trump’s approval rate is currently 49 percent, the highest since 2017: 94 percent among Republicans and 42 percent among independents, although only 7 percent among Democrats. Biden, who played a more supportive role in the impeachment drama, may have become the villain when current polls come into question.

Michael believes that the State of the Union speech also highlighted Trump’s “list of results” that are “objective and desired by the American people” The Democrats have little to show for their monomaniacal anti-Trump efforts:

They examined the President for Russian agreements, and that fell apart. Then they checked him for his taxes, and that fell apart. Then they examined him because he had been on the phone with Ukraine. And that fell apart. They have no discrete successes that can drive them forward. And I think wasting all of this and money on impeachment only underscores this point.

I push back on it. The impeachment circus was certainly corrupt and cynical on both sides – a hectic struggle to win the media narrative during an election year.

“We are not a cheerleading team for President Trump,” emphasizes Michael. He points to the involvement of Alan Dershowitz, a “life-long Liberal Democrat who did not vote for President Trump in 2016 and will not vote for President Trump in 2020”, who joined the President’s defense team for its legal and constitutional benefits. Conversely, Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), who broke party law, told the New York Times that he agreed with much of what the President had said and done politically, but had to, given the evidence and his evidence, for one Condemnation is true conscience.

Michael obviously likes the whole Trump effect. He describes the president as a total “political surprise” that seemed “terrible” in theory, but “great” in practice. He believes Trump’s mentality is that I love my country. I want my country to be strong. I want good trade deals. I want to get the bad and help the good, which is “a simple concept that everyone can understand intuitively,” he says. “But there is a reason why we understand these things.”

I remind Michael of the distinction between the late conservative philosopher Roger Scruton: “Trump is an interesting phenomenon, but not an interesting thinker, provided he is a thinker at all.” The president is a reactionary, not a conservative. Sure, the Trump phenomenon may have revolutionized American politics and made some positive changes, but at what price and for what purpose?

“Well, I remember Sir Roger was asked what a conservative is,” he replies. “And he just said: A conservative wants to preserve things. And from this elegant definition, I think President Trump definitely fits. “Finally, Russell Kirk said that the greatest conservative consolation was that” the reality reaffirms itself in the end “(even if it is so) that cannot be the end.)

Michael says Trump has achieved something deep and fundamental in the American psyche that the right wing hadn’t dealt with for a long time. I agree here. “Nobody wakes up in cold sweat in the middle of the night because the marginal tax rate is a few points too high,” he says. “Everything that is important to us has a spiritual basis.”

Michael certainly knows his culturally conservative canon: Burke, Newman, Kirk, Buckley and Oakeshott. As for the living, he’s a “long time admirer” of – surprise, surprise – Ted Cruz, whom he voted for in 2016. Ordinary American values ​​have never been so important. If the Democrats go so far to the left, is 2020 an opportunity for the right to win back the center?

“To be honest, we didn’t expect the show to start,” he says, sounding delightful, if tired. “We hope that it will continue in one form or another.”

My own suspicion is that they will do just that; that the podcast evolves and has a longer lifespan. And for better or for worse, the bizarre and catastrophic tremors on the right – Mr. Donald J. Trump.

