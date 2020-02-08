Impeachment Aftermath: Trump lacks remorse; Democrats, self-confidence

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and guests celebrate acquittal in the impeachment proceedings against the US Senate in the White House’s east room on February 6, 2020. (Leah Millis / Reuters)

When it comes to the executive, Trump lacks remorse and the Democrats lack self-confidence.

“If this had happened to President Obama, many people would have been in prison by now.” This was President Trump’s morning statement after the GOP-controlled Senate vote, after the Democratic-controlled House’s approval of two thin impeachments.

To say that the President is defiant, that he has no regrets understands the matter.

In a speech during the week, Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) said the president had “learned his lesson.” At the end of the week, she embarrassedly admitted that her assessment was “striving” – Collins’ striving that is not Trump’s.

The President would not pretend to be either sad or grateful for his grace. This is a big part of what avid Trump supporters love about their husband. Unfortunately, it’s just as much a part of the reason why the president’s approval ratings are set to wane in the 1940s if they are in the 1960s, with a buzzing economy, low unemployment, and a nation that is relatively peaceful.

President Clinton wasn’t sorry either – not really. As his occasional outbursts in recent years showed, he internalized the story that he was the victim and not the villain of the Lewinsky scandal that led to his impeachment. 21 years ago, however, his incomparable political instinct, a recently acquitted incumbent president, told him that it was important to pretend repentance. He apologized to the American people and admitted that his misdeeds were shameful and had painfully examined the country and Congress.

Clinton didn’t give an inch when asked if his actions had been uncontested. But he knew he should at least admit they were wrong. Of course, the media-democratic complex that saved Clinton doesn’t recognize such differences in Trump’s case.

As for the incumbent president, it is not in his DNA to admit anything. This is inevitably fuel for his opposition’s hysterical claim that he is and remains a clear and current threat to the integrity of the 2020 elections. If he does not acknowledge or cannot understand the injustice he has committed, they say why should anyone be confident that he doesn’t do it again?

There is the bump. The president may or may not believe that his dealings with the Ukrainian government were “perfect”. But he will never make an admission that would immediately be rephrased as a confession to the delusional version of the Democrats of what it all means. He will also fail to appreciate Washington’s two-tier system, in which his fatal sins attract hellfire, while his opponents’ transgressions are protected from criticism, let alone expulsion.

Let’s see if we can’t navigate between perfect and impeachable. What did he wrong? Well, an American president should never encourage a foreign government to investigate an American citizen for possible violations of that country’s laws, let alone pressure.

It is fundamental. With regard to Ukraine, the American citizens in question included a top political competitor to the President; that makes things worse, but it’s not the main point. We have a federal government that largely protects Americans from foreign aggressions and intimidation. When an American citizen is harassed or arrested abroad, the State Department usually intervenes on behalf of the American, regardless of whether the American is guilty, to ensure that our citizens’ rights are respected under foreign and international law.

Despite the persistence of Trump’s defenders, it cannot be said that the Bidens appear to have been involved in suspicious activity. This detail is particularly relevant because Democrats have made it relevant: the president’s prime torturer, representative Adam Schiff (D., CA), incorrectly represented the country in which Trump had forced Ukraine to pollute Joe Biden , That would have been far worse than what Trump would have actually done. It was therefore fair if the President’s defense emphasized that there are obvious signs of corrupt self-trafficking by the Bidens and that Schiff would not have to exaggerate Trump’s misconduct if he had a viable impeachment process.

However, if there were reason to believe that the Bidens had violated American law, the FBI would begin an investigation and the President’s request for Ukrainian support would have been made at the behest of the Trump Department of Justice. That didn’t happen. The Department of Justice has not asked the President to intervene in Ukraine on the Bidens, and the FBI is curious whether it has launched an investigation or whether it has been asked to do so. The fact that the President has constitutional authority to ask a foreign regime to investigate an American citizen, even if his Department of Justice does not suspect that US laws have been violated, does not mean that it is appropriate for the President this does. The constitution gives the president full authority to do all sorts of things that they shouldn’t.

This does not mean that the bidens should be immune to criticism. Politicians write the law so that it is not surprising that many of the bad things they do are not illegal. But whether legal or not, Biden Sleaze would be a legitimate campaign theme (if Biden won his party’s nomination) – collecting political influence, unconcerned about conflicts of interest, stating Biden’s reluctance to provide vital help for the extortion of Ukraine (while theirs are Democrats Clasp pearls because Trump has withheld vital aid to blackmail Ukraine).

Conclusion: The incumbent officials should not visit a foreign law enforcement agency for domestic purposes, but only support ongoing investigations by the American law enforcement agencies. If the DOJ had had a biden probe, there would have been nothing wrong with Trump asking Ukraine for support. It happens all the time. For this reason, we have a legal aid contract with Ukraine, as with many other countries. This is very different from Ukraine’s request to investigate Americans for violating Ukrainian law.

Trump partisans respond that a president’s call to eradicate corruption through countries receives US foreign aid and that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. In general, these things are true. In this particular case, however, the President did not ask Ukraine to investigate corruption. The Department of Defense had already done this as required by US law.

Instead, the president went to the bidens and only the bidens. If, as Trump’s defense says, the president is really concerned about Ukrainian corruption, why should he want to target his notoriously corrupt law enforcement system to anyone, let alone an American? Wouldn’t our government first want to convince themselves that Ukraine has cleaned up its own house?

Yes, that was anything but “perfect”. Still, it was ridiculous when Democrats and Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) viewed what President Trump was doing as a pending offense.

The Ukrainian criminal justice system is so infamously corrupt that Biden would not have been injured even after an investigation – especially when it became clear that Trump’s Justice Department had not suspected Biden of violating American law. Incidentally, Trump did not insist on requesting a Ukrainian probe, and Ukraine received its defense aid. Schiff’s suggestion that the brief, barely noticed delay in the delivery of aid to Ukrainian self-defense was damaging, was only a little less ridiculous than his misfortune that Trump was somehow endangering US national security. Regardless of how you assess the President’s intentions, nothing of importance has actually happened – and that’s the most important thing. Regardless of whether Romney buys the Democratic rhetoric, it is utter nonsense. , , just another verse in the soundtrack “Heaven Falls” that they have been playing since November 8, 2016.

And we haven’t even addressed the “Pot Calling the Kettle Black” problem.

Do the Democrats really believe that the President and his supporters, or a fair-minded American, will not notice on this matter that the party that recruited a foreign spy is taking the action “How dare you invite foreign interference in our elections? “Has the Russian government invented high-level dirt to dig up Trump? Dirt that was often absurd on his face? Dirt that could easily be discredited if the Obama-era FBI had decided to investigate it, and yet was repeatedly lied to the FISA court?

Had the Democrats thought that after the Obama administration worked with foreign intelligence agencies to provide whistle-blowers to Trump campaign officials, we were all quietly against “foreign interference in our elections”? , , and then withhold from the FISA court the exonerating evidence that generated these contacts? Did the Democrats think we would forget that even the now holy Fiona Hill admits that Ukrainian officials have been working to wound Trump’s campaign? And did they do it while Democrats were working with Kiev to target Paul Manafort? Suppose the Democrats had spun a fairy tale against Trump from uncheckable foreign intelligence agencies and called for the appointment of a special representative to follow up the fairy tale, even if it collapsed noticeably – seven months after the Obama administration began making false allegations of FISA arrest warrants search?

And disability? We are briefed on the disability caused by the people who defended Hillary Clinton’s private email server. You remember: The destruction of tens of thousands of emails despite the demands of Congress, the hammers and the bleach bit, the series of hiding no secret information and not holding back business emails from the State Department. Sealing and burying Clinton and Obama’s emails and carefully removing any references to President Obama in the description of Clinton’s misconduct.

Democrats may have suppressed their memory of the IRS scandal, the Benghazi scandal, and the Fast and Furious scandal – the first to involve abuse of power to interfere in the 2012 election. The last two cases involved cover-ups after American officials were killed. But rest assured, this practical case of amnesia is not contagious.

Whatever you think of Ukraine, it is not a candle for this record.

Impeachment is a political tool. It’s not just about what can be legally, ethically, or morally wrong. it’s about how a particular wrong asserts itself against current standards. I’m sorry, but Democrats cannot blow up the norms and then tell us that President Trump needs to be charged and removed for something similar.