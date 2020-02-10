Impact wrestling unveils the next Hall of Fame contender

Advertisement

Impact wrestling unveiled a new candidate for their Hall of Fame. It has not been released on television yet Your official spoiler warning.

Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Team 3D, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim and Abyss are all in the Impact Hall of Fame. Now the most dangerous man in the world will join them.

During last night’s television in Las Vegas, it was announced that Ken Shamrock would be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place during the Bound For Glory weekend in October.

This is a great honor for Shamrock. He is finally being inducted into a Hall of Fame for his pro wrestling success. We’ll see if he’ll come to the WWE Hall of Fame at some point.

