Impact wrestling television taping results

Impact wrestling made television recordings last night. This is your official spoiler warning.

You can broadcast these matches in any order, so keep that in mind. It looks like they’re preparing things for their next pay-per-view uprising on April 19.

Of course, the company has the TNA: No Place Like Home Special during WrestleCon. It will also be a very funny show. You can check the spoilers below from the sold out show.

View 1

Madison Rayne came out. She is not happy that Jordynne Grace won the Impact Knockouts title. It issues an open challenge that Maserati answers.

Madison Rayne defeated Maserati

The Deanery defeated Johnny Swinger and Gil Gilberti

TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated The North (non-title match)

Elk defeated Petey Williams

Chris Bey defeated Damian Drake

Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie to keep her title

Show 2