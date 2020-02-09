Impact wrestling television taping results

Advertisement
Impact wrestling made television recordings last night. This is your official spoiler warning.
You can broadcast these matches in any order, so keep that in mind. It looks like they’re preparing things for their next pay-per-view uprising on April 19.
Of course, the company has the TNA: No Place Like Home Special during WrestleCon. It will also be a very funny show. You can check the spoilers below from the sold out show.
View 1
- Madison Rayne came out. She is not happy that Jordynne Grace won the Impact Knockouts title. It issues an open challenge that Maserati answers.
- Madison Rayne defeated Maserati
- The Deanery defeated Johnny Swinger and Gil Gilberti
- TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated The North (non-title match)
- Elk defeated Petey Williams
- Chris Bey defeated Damian Drake
- Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie to keep her title
Show 2
- Rhino defeated Madman Fulton with Jake and Dave Crist
- Game Singh made a sales promotion
- Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) defeated Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Mahabali)
- Daga defeated Jake Crist
- Jordynne Grace (c) defeated Lacey Ryan with Madison Rayne to keep her title
- Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards ends in a draw after the two boys have pinned each other on the shoulders.
- Tessa Blanchard says she will face both Edwards and Elgin in the upcoming PPV rebellion.