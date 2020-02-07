Impact wrestling in conversation with Dixie Carter & Vince Russo

Advertisement

Impact Wrestling returns to TNA for only one night at WrestleCon. You may also want to cope with nostalgia.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter found that Impact Wrestling questions three big names from TNA’s past: Mike Tenay, Dixie Carter and Vince Russo. Tenay is not likely, but the other two are still options.

If impact wrestling brings Vince Russo back in any way, it could lead to controversy. This could also draw the company’s attention, as it has long left the administration replaced by Spike TV because it had Russo secretly on board.

