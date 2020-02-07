Advertisement

US immigration officials in New York shot a man in the face on Thursday when they tried to deport another man who they believed was illegal in the country.

Shots were fired in the Bensonhurst neighborhood in Brooklyn at around 8:15 a.m. when immigration officials tried to arrest Gasper Avendano-Hernandez, a Mexican citizen who, according to officials from the Immigration and Customs Service (Ice), has already been deported twice was.

The New York Post reports that the shooting victim is 26-year-old Erick Diaz, who said his mother has a relationship with Avendano-Hernandez. The Consul General of Mexico said Diaz was legal in the country, according to the New York Daily News.

According to a local witness, ice officers attacked Avendano-Hernandez when he tried to enter a house to get hold of a tool he had forgotten.

Diaz intervened and in the ensuing argument an officer’s weapon went off and shot a bullet through Diaz’s hand and face. It is not believed that his injuries are not life threatening.

The officers did not identify themselves before attacking Avendano-Hernandez, the witness said the post.

“These guys came out of nowhere and got the shit out of him. They did not say, “We are here to arrest and detain you.” They didn’t say anything. They had handcuffs and rifles, but they did not identify themselves as officers. And then he responded. He started to fight back, ”said the witness.

Ice did not immediately respond to Guardian questions, but said in a previous statement that two of his officers were “physically assaulted” and taken to hospital during the arrest.

Immigration officials also listed the Avendano-Hernandez criminal record, which contains a 2011 physical conviction sentence.

Earlier this week, the police arrested Avendano-Hernandez for allegedly driving a car with fake Connecticut license plates. They released him before Ice could order the deportation.

“This forced Ice officers to locate him on the streets of New York rather than in the safe confines of a prison,” said Ice in a statement.

The shootout takes place amid an escalating dispute between the Donald Trump government and New York City over its conservation area policy. Ice has expressed disappointment over the past few weeks that the city has failed to meet most of its prisoners’ demands.

The government of Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated that it will only comply with the applications for custody of the accused after they have been convicted of a violent or serious crime. The city does not bring the accused to justice.

City Hall spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said in an email that “an ice officer shot someone and tried to point the NYPD minutes later”.

“If that’s no further evidence that you’re just a mouthpiece for a man who lies hundreds of times a day and doesn’t respect public security at all, I don’t know what it is,” she said.