NEW DELHI :

The government will launch an online PAN card issuance facility this month when Aadhaar details are available, Finance Minister Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

Budget 2020-21 has proposed introducing a system whereby the Aadhaar permanent account number is instantly allocated online without completing the detailed application form to further simplify PAN allocation.

When asked when to start setting up, Pandey told PTI: “The system is getting ready. So this month itself.”

He explained how the facility would work and said individuals could go to the income tax department’s website and enter the Aadhaar number. A one-time password (OTP) is sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. The OTP is used to check the Aadhaar details. After this PAN is assigned immediately and the person can download the e-PAN card.

This will help taxpayers to avoid tediously filling out and submitting the application form to the tax department and simplifying the tax administration process when sending PAN cards to the taxpayer’s home address.

The government has made the PAN-Aadhaar link mandatory and over 30.75 million PANs have already been linked to Aadhaar. By January 27, 2020, however, more than 17.58 million PANs have to be connected to Aadhaar.

The last date for the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is March 31, 2020.

Regarding the operation of the proposed “Taxpayer Charter”, Pandey said the idea behind it was that since all tax laws set out taxpayer obligations, the same thing was not listed for tax administration and that it would be done.

If a tax official does not follow the charter, he will be punished.

“The whole purpose is ‘we should have a trust-based system’ in which honest taxpayers shouldn’t be bothered, we should have a minimal manual interface, most of the problem should be solved online, the whole system should be very, very simple We have made the assessment faceless, now we have faceless appeal, we are moving in that direction, “said Pandey.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her 2020-21 budget speech that “the creators of wealth in this country are respected and that fairness and efficiency of tax administration are essential to improve quality of life and doing business.

“We want to establish a ‘taxpayer charter’ in the statutes through this budget. Our government wants to reassure taxpayers that we are committed to taking measures to ensure that our citizens are not exposed to harassment,” she said.

