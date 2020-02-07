Images of device in Brexit bomb plot released by police

Advertisement

Images have been released of a bomb police that was intended to explode on the Brexit night.

The device, consisting of a number of components, including wires, was recovered by the police who were connected to a truck that dissident Republicans thought was on their way to a ferry in the Irish Sea.

The police believe there had been a plan to detonate to mark Brexit.

The device was found on a truck (PSNI / PA)

Northern Ireland Police Department (PSNI) Assistant Chief Commissioner George Clarke said the “slaughter” that could have been caused if the device had exploded was a cause for concern.

Officers have blamed the Continuity IRA for the failed terror bid last Friday night.

The apostate group entered the yard of a company based in Co Armagh specializing in the transport of frozen products and attached the bomb to a truck that they thought was intended for a late crossing to Scotland.

But officers suspect that the dissidents chose the wrong vehicle because the trailer with the bomb did not leave its site in Lurgan on Friday.

PSNI Assistant Chief Commissioner George Clarke said the device could have caused “massacre” (David Young / PA)

The device was finally discovered on site on Monday evening after an intensive police search.

The security warning was initially requested when the Irish newspaper Belfast News received a warning on Friday evening that a device had been left on a trailer in Belfast harbor.

On Friday, the PSNI released two photos of the device and a call for information to support the investigation.

Detective inspector Sean Wright said the images “demonstrate the pure recklessness” of those behind the plot.

“Today I release two photos of the device attached to a truck at the Silverwood Industrial Estate,” he said.

“These images clearly show the explosive device attached to the truck. They also demonstrate the sheer recklessness of those who deliberately cause drivers, road users and the wider public the risk of death or serious injury.

“I will continue to address anyone who was in the area of ​​Silverwood Industrial Estate on Friday, January 31, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and who noticed unusual activities in the area to contact the police.

“In addition, I ask everyone who drove in the area and would have dashcam recordings around the same time that they contact the police urgently.”