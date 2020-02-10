Advertisement

Lin-Manuel Miranda featured a song medley at the 92nd Academy Awards, and it just seemed to be another set of songs in films that made an impact.

Advertisement

But then … Eminem came on stage to play “Lose Yourself” and got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Although they looked torn at home. Some went to Twitter to praise the performance, and others shook their heads at why he was there.

In any case, it was a moment.

Eminem himself went to Twitter to explain. “See, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at the academy,” he wrote, adding, “I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here come.”

“Lose Yourself” from the film “8 Mile” was awarded the Oscar for the best original song in 2003, but the rapper did not attend this year’s ceremony.

Alert me

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

,