Advertisement

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office applauds two brothers who have decided to help their community on Friday morning.

Seven-year-old J’mar Blanton and ten-year-old Quron Blanton spent their snowy days shoveling the streets and sidewalks around their Dayton neighborhood.

Detective Statzer, who saw the boys outside with their shovels, stopped and asked them what they were doing.

Advertisement

J’mar is said to have replied: “We are only trying to make the world safer.”

The sheriff’s office spoiled the boys with hot chocolate and snacks to express their gratitude.

“We can definitely learn a lot from J’mar and Quron and thank them for looking after their community … on their day off from school!” Officials wrote on Facebook. “Keep it up and inspire others, J’mar and Quron!”

Alert me

,