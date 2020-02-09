Ilya Kovalchuk of Montreal Canadiens pumped after scoring the OT winner vs.. Toronto Maple Leafs

Advertisement

With all seven teams from Canada in action on “Hockey Day in Canada”, it was one of the newest players north of the border who stole the show in an overtime thriller between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Canadian rivals knotted with one score each, headed for a 3-to-3 extension period with Ilya Kovalchuk emerging as the hero for home fans at the Bell Center.

Advertisement

TRADE RUMORS: Chris Kreider | Alexandar Georgiev | Jason Zucker | Brenden Dillon

It started – like a lot of overtime – with a save at the other end of the ice, thanks to Carey Price. Nick Suzuki pushed the puck from his blocker to the center of the ice, grabbed the rubber disk and headed for the net, all alone. Newly acquired Toronto goalkeeper Jack Campbell, who replaces the injured Frederik Andersen, stuck the puck away, but directly to a lagging Kovalchuk who had no doubt about it, sent it to the back of the net and chaos began in Montreal.

The Kovalchuk count placed him in third place on the all-time goal list to extend the regular season by 17, with only Alex Ovechkin (23) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

Kovalchuk was pumped with his fist pumping, waving his arms and screaming until his face was as red as his sweater. He also brought that energy back to the dressing room.

INJURY UPDATES: Shea Weber | Mark Giordano

Having been released by the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season, Kovalchuk signed a one-year deal with the Habs and felt a resurgence since moving to Quebec. In 17 games with the kings this season, the attacker only had three goals and six helpers, but in 15 games with a better Habs team he has 12 points (six goals, six assists).

His name has been hurled around in trade negotiations, but if Kovalchuk is able to offend and keep the Canadians alive, his $ 700,000 deal will look even more favorable to Montreal as their season lasts and the more points No. 17 racks up. Currently the Canadiens (61 points) are five points behind the Maple Leafs (66) for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and six points from the second Wild Card of the Eastern Conference, currently in the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers (67).

Welcome to the rivalry, Ilya.