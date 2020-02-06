Advertisement

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were in Madhya Pradesh to attend the IIFA 2020 press conference. Madhya Pradesh’s Prime Minister Kamal Nath also attended the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards press conference in town.

While IIFA has given up its traditional, much-vaunted USP to take Hindi cinema to a new cosmopolitan city every year, the 21st edition of the award weekend this year will take place in Indore, this was announced at the conference.

In the city, Salman Khan tried gond art, which is considered the charm of Madhya Pradesh. Gond’s art is inspired by nature and its beauty lies in the intricate patterns on the artist’s canvas. The Gond artists from Patangarh kept this art alive, where every picture has a story to tell.

These paintings have a unique style and unique art that will surely mesmerize for their unique subject. Gond Art has ruled for centuries and traditionally decorates the walls of every artist house in Patangarh. With changing times, however, Gond’s art gradually shifted from the walls of houses to paper and canvas.

According to the information, the IIFA awards ceremony will be broadcast in 90 countries. The cost of the event is expected to be 30 rupees. The first IIFA award ceremony was held in London in 2000.

