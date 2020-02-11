Advertisement

The actress Ihana Dhillon plays the role of a mother in the upcoming Ajay Devgn leading role Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film tells the story of 300 brave women from Madhapar in the Kutch district in Gujarat who gave India a strategic advantage in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The film also plays Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

Ihana previously said about the project: “It is a brilliant script, and examining the role of an Air Force officer is completely new to me. It is a challenge. My director Abhishek ji is very clear about this character in his head. The film shows the independence of women in 1971. I am very proud to be involved in this project. “

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is set to hit theaters in August.

Advertisement

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates