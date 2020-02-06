If you see your friend's partner in a dating app, here's what to do

Advertisement

Of all the unfortunate surprises you could come across if you wiped away in your quest for digital love (such as discovering your ex), one of the worst can hit a partner of someone you love. Not only is it very confusing, it also puts you in an extremely uncomfortable position. When you see your friend’s partner in a dating app, understandably, conflicts can arise. Should you tell your BFF what you saw, or should you take care of your own business? Nobody likes to be the bearer of bad news, but it is often difficult to tell what could be more hurtful – telling them the hard truth now or letting them find out in their own way.

It is quite a moral dilemma. Of course, you want to protect your bestie, but experts insist that there are several things to consider before saying anything about what you’ve seen. First of all, it should be noted that people who delete their dating apps without deactivating their accounts are not technically removed from the pool. Just because you’ve seen them show up doesn’t mean they’re active in the app. You may have simply forgotten to deactivate your account.

Shutterstock

Advertisement

However, it is also possible that your friend’s partner did not delete their apps at all and secretly wiped them away. In any case, the only way to find out the truth is to ask your girlfriend SO about it. Pricilla Martinez, founder of Regroop Online Coaching, says that confronting her partner instead of going to your beast as a real move might blackmail them or if your friend finds out that you knew it and didn’t tell them.

So you have two options: tell your beast what you saw or keep your mouth shut. Melanie Shapiro, a licensed clinical social worker, notes that it is critical for each path chosen to remember: as close as you are to your best friend, you may still not know what is going on between you and your partner goes. From what you know, they could have recently opted for an open relationship.

“They don’t know all the intimate aspects of their relationship,” says Shapiro Elite Daily. “And since there may be details you don’t know, it’s best to review the situation first to get a general idea of ​​how their relationship is going.”

Shapiro recommends looking for evidence that your beast may be concerned about the state of their relationship.

“If your beast mentions that their partner is far away, has not had much to do recently, or is based on plans, encourage them to discuss this with their partner,” she explains. “But if you really don’t believe that something is wrong with your partner, or if you refuse, then you owe it to them, to be honest.”

Ultimately, Martinez says that this is a personal decision that largely depends on the nature of your relationship with your friend. She advises you to consider how your beast should deal with it when they see your partner in an app as this can help you find the best way to deal with the situation. If you acknowledge that you want this information when you’re in your friend’s shoes, you can encourage them to give them the same courtesy.

Shutterstock

“If they seem happy in the relationship, you may not want to endanger your friendship – and eventually the truth will come out if your partner is unfaithful,” added Shapiro.

Both experts agree that if you choose to let your best friend know, you can mitigate the shock of this message (and protect your friendship) by being honest but gentle and sparing them unnecessary details. Just present the facts instead of accusing your friend’s partner of cheating on them: you happened to see them while stealing from a particular app and you thought they should know. You can also remind them that their partner simply did not deactivate their accounts, as doing so can help prevent them from reaching the worst conclusions.

If you have other reasons to suspect that your partner was unfaithful, Shapiro suggests to say the following: “You are such a great and loyal friend and I like (insert the partner’s name) but I just want to make sure you get it everything you give back in the relationship since you deserve the best. “From then on, it is up to your friend to decide how he wants to deal with the situation.

“When it comes to your friend’s life, you have to let go as you expect him to,” adds Martinez. “Of course you will have your opinion of what they are doing, but it is unfair if you expect them to do things the way you want them to.” You are not her parents – you are a friend. “

Whether you want to tell your beast to see their partner in an app or wait for them to find out for themselves, the most important thing you can do is offer them support. This can mean having an ear when they need to figure out how to deal with their SO, or giving them a shoulder to cry on when they unfaithfully behave. Ultimately, this problem only needs to be solved by your friend and partner. However, this does not mean that you cannot play an important role by leaning your BFF on you as they work through it.

Swell:

Pricilla Martinez, life coach

Melanie Shapiro, licensed clinical social worker