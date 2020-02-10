If you are guilty, you should retire now

Advertisement

Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa explains that the names of the police are not published on the drug list and stresses that they are innocent until proven guilty

Published on February 10, 2020 at 6:09 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), General Archie Gamboa, advised 357 police officers on President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug list to retire early if they were guilty so as not to harm the reputation of the police organization.

“If you think you are guilty and cannot evade charges, you should render your optional retirement better, and the deadline is today. So if you don’t take an optional retirement and it’s your fault, don’t say “I would not have warned you,” said Gamboa on Monday, February 10, in a mixture of English and Filipino.

The Gamboa Council comes after it announced that there are 357 police officers on President Duterte’s drug list. According to Gamboa, there was at least one general on the list. So far, only one police officer has taken the opportunity to retire early.

The Duterte administration has a penchant for creating such lists, even if they are not enough to file criminal complaints and defend the allegation in court. (READ: Duterte publishes drug list ahead of 2019 elections)

However, inclusion on the list does not mean that the government already has substantial evidence of case submission. When they have gathered enough evidence, Gamboa said that they will not hesitate to submit it.

The PNP chief said he would not publish the list and stressed that the police were innocent until proven guilty.

But Gamboa said, “Choosing optional retirement doesn’t mean you’re off the hook.” He said that they will also examine those who choose to retire early.

“We really have to do this. Masakit sa isang ama na parusahan ang mga anak (it is painful for a father to punish his children), but we have to do that,” said Gamboa. – Rappler.com