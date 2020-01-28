If there is no normal: at some point radicals need what they happily destroyed

Advertisement

From left: Activist Tom Steyer, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend and Senator Amy Klobuchar on stage for the primary democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14 2020. (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

History lesson: Radicals will eventually need the norms and safeguards that they joyfully destroyed.

One of the old and modern criticisms of democracy is that radicals destroy norms in order to achieve political profit in the short term, norms that they themselves often later take as refuge.

Maleficence, irony, paradox and karma are different descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries and, unfortunately, to the innocent who suffer collateral damage when radicals of all kinds use means to achieve supposedly sublime goals.

Three of the most moving – and most frightening – passages in Greek literature involve such an ironic repayment. In the third book in the history of Thucydides, the historian reports of a murderous civil war (stasis) between oligarchs and democrats on the island of Korkyra (modern Corfu). He laments how morality and law are broken in a cycle of madness to make a short-term profit while taking refuge in both sides if one day the tide turns against them.

When extremism becomes normal, there is no previous normal. In his fifth book, Thucydides describes the destruction of the small island city state of Melos in an exciting dialogue between the Athenian invaders and the Melian defenders. After completing his account of the destruction of Melos by the Athenians, Thucydides immediately describes in books six and seven the Athenian catastrophe in Sicily, in which the invading and soon-to-be-caught Athenians play a role similar to that of the convicted Melians and the victorious Sicilians are no more magnanimous for the vanquished than the once victorious Athenians.

In the second book by the historian Xenophon there is a terrifying report about the destruction of the Athenian fleet in the distant Aegospotami in Asia Minor. The final defeat of Athens in the Peloponnesian War robbed democracy of its last defense against an alliance of Spartans, Thebans, Persians and Sicilians. When the terrible news arrives in the port of Piraeus, the Athenians whine because they fear that they will suffer the same atrocities caused by their victorious enemies that they have inflicted so often on others.

When the Jacobins took over the French Revolution and introduced terrorist rule, few of them seriously expected that they themselves would be tried before show trial courts in which they had helped to establish it. less imagined that they would lose their heads with the same guillotine that they had used so often to execute.

One of the most intriguing topics in Christopher Caldwell’s recently published “The Age of Entitlement” is the sad irony that federal government programs in the 1960s to end institutionalized racism used the government’s tremendous power to accentuate race and race – and thus current toxic obsessions ensure race is so characteristic of awakened identity politics and radical diversity movements.

The current top white Democratic candidates should read Caldwell’s book to find out what their own ideologies are now boomerang. You might be wondering why – and not Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Deval Patrick or Andrew Yang – are alone in the main debate. Different effects and proportional representation were the main reasons of the federal government for the civil rights movement. They were hugged by the current white Democratic leaders without any indication that, according to the logic of their own ideological zeal, about a third of them simply had no right to be on stage, and on the altar that of the Government mandated victims should make diversity.

Nancy Pelosi (D., CA), Adam Schiff (D., CA) and Gerry Nadler (D., CA) are currently angry that the Republican Senate is laying down the rules of the trial against the accused Donald Trump. But their appeals, regardless of their merit or lack, are falling on deaf ears. One reason for this is that the impeachment proceedings for the house were initiated in the basement of the house. They were characterized by unethical agreements with the so-called whistleblower in order to start the process. They relied on selective leaks and were not symmetrical on either side when witnesses were loaded. and the process was originally outsourced to Adam Schiff’s Intelligence Committee, rather than to the House’s more appropriate Justice Committee, because of its greater confidentiality.

Basically, the House impeachment officials are now furious that the Republican Senate could prove to be as partisan when it comes to exonerating Trump as the House of Representatives accused him of.

To win in the short term, radical democrats have now institutionalized the abnormal in the expectation that they will never seek refuge in the customs and norms that have abolished them. This is strange since former Senate majority leader Harry Reid introduced the “nuclear option” for judges: when he was in power, Reid destroyed the filibuster judge just to persecute the Democrats when they were in power the minority and suddenly unable to stop majority confirmations from a lot of conservative judges.

So far, the Democrats have redefined impeachment as an opposition vote of no confidence after taking control of Parliament. It was used as a force multiplier for the election year to defeat a first-time president for re-election – without the need for an election, finding the special representative, public support, bipartisan consensus, or certain constitutional offenses.

The left has re-calibrated the FISA courts as political agencies that appear to be giving the FBI and the DOJ what they want – if they can unspeakably agree on a common political threat that Donald Trump appears to pose.

The thought of a disinterested whistleblower has remained little. From now on, they will be inside moles, remnants of the previous government that emerge to work with the Congress opposition.

The left is not aware that Barack Obama’s new protocols would have imposed him more than Donald Trump today, that the next act as a whistleblower could try to eliminate a Democratic president, and that politicized FISA courts could just as easily do so to speed up the monitoring of progressive campaign workers.

The ease with which Robert Mueller was quickly appointed, the bipartisanship (see Mueller-Wahl Andrew Weissmann’s recent MSNBC rental) of his all-star legal fighter-dream team (or so they were once announced by a swindler) (left) and the unlimited time and budget that Mueller provides – all will likely serve as a role model when the next Democratic president pro-Obama-like hot-mic, equips the IRS with weapons, organizes an illegal prisoner exchange, and passes Congress on Stone walls hold scandal like Fast and Furious, or bypass US Senate contract confirmation rights.

Many of the current Democratic candidates have asked for the Supreme Court to 15 judges to void Trump’s appointment. Most also want to abolish the electoral college. And left-wing activists are increasingly complaining about the injustice of the composition of the senate and the supposed ossified idea that every small state has two senators.

Apparently, they believe that a Democrat will never lose the referendum and win the electoral college, and they don’t care that the solid blue status of California, Illinois, and New York gives each Democratic candidate the guaranteed 84 votes. This is necessary before a campaign begins at all, and they forget that they once gained control of the US Senate by turning the formerly small-populated red states like New Mexico and Nevada.

We are now in a revolutionary cycle in which existing norms are seen as obstacles to the policy of equality of results. The left believes that they will never need the institutions that distort them, but they will soon be the first to regret their own foolishness.

Victor Davis Hanson, a contributor to the NGO, is the senior fellow of Martin and Illie Anderson at the Hoover Institution and most recently the author of The Case for Trump.

@vdhanson

