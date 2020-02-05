If SNP wins the Holyrood election in 2021, Scottish independence comes - Kenny MacAskill

Advertisement

Scottish independence fans should not be discouraged by Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit Day announcement, because if the SNP wins the Scottish Parliament elections in 2021, the sun will finally set in the Union, Kenny MacAskill writes.

The only real surprise in Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit Day announcement was that it took so long. Little had changed from December 14 when the country woke up to a Boris Johnson majority administration, but a SNP-dominated Scotland. Indyref2 would never be admitted by Johnson and there was never a “Plan B” as some yes supporters hoped.

There were some surprises but more in default than in commission. But they can be tackled in the coming months and perhaps simply reaffirm the instinctive prudence of the prime minister. A legal challenge on a consultation agenda was postponed because it lacked certainty. However, if someone is legally qualified, she knows that this is the way of the legal world. There is doubt about the legality of such a company. But local referenda have been held earlier, such as by the Strathclyde Regional Council on water fluoridation. Moreover, former senior legal figures were of the opinion that an argument was not only statistical but also profitable.

That’s as good as it gets from our learned friends. So, as Joanna Cherry MP and QC argued, why don’t you test it in court? The worst that can happen is that you lose, but at least you know that route is not available – in the worst case, a procedural loss, not a political defeat, and you change the tactics accordingly. It will return to the court in due course.

Privatization and cuts

The call for a Constitutional Treaty has finally been made, although it is unfortunate that the positive sounds of some Labor and trade union votes did not respond to a single call from the SNP. But we are here now and pulling together, with as united a front as possible, is necessary for independence.

But why should the convention simply limit itself to discussions on constitutional matters. Certainly set a course to give the Scots a democratic right to vote in their future. But that also applies to the defense of the Scottish people against the Tories as a ‘transformative agenda’. That is a euphemism for privatization and further cuts to the social infrastructure that we have built up for generations. That must be defended not only because it is our duty to protect the profits that our predecessors have made, but because it is important for people in our communities.

Of course independence and another referendum are the way out forever, but we have to live with it for the here and now. People expect action and that requires a united front. If this is not done, despair and despondency may occur and debates about the constitutional settlement may seem esoteric.

So where now? Warm words about involvement and building the business are all very good and good, but it is practical actions that matter. Determining the election platform for 2021 is now the key. That winning and winning well is not only essential, but also very possible.

Vet Boris is worried about the EU, the US and China

An advertisement by the British government praising the benefits of the union will be received just as positively as a bucket of cold sick by a nation that is constantly being cut back, despite election promises that it was over. The benefits that are lost when passing EU membership will hurt more for most than warm words about the supposed UK dividend received.

The UK is weakened and reduced and it is only getting worse. In a week, the daring Boris not only provoked a fight, but also a backlash from the EU, the world’s largest trading block. In the meantime, he has managed to irritate the two super powers of the world, China and the US. The supposed trade agreements that would fall on our lap did not come true and companies continue to leave the UK.

The danger for the Tories is that Brexit’s predictions that break the union become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The idea is no longer unthinkable and has been accepted as unavoidable by some. Indeed, opinion polls among Tory voters in England seem to confirm that they consider it not only inevitable, but also positively desirable. That is why the deflation of supporters of independence is out of place. Instead, the game is but winning in 2021 is the key. That is not about reconfirming a mandate, but breaking the back of the union.

A century ago the British insisted on the indivisibility of Great Britain and Ireland. That would change soon. Decades later, India – the “jewel in the crown” of the empire – left and even more, despite initial opposition, Hong Kong was returned to China.

A decade of victories by independence parties next year will convince the British that the sun is finally set on the union. For Johnson, just as with Churchill and Thatcher, the reality will dawn.

Kenny MacAskill is the SNP MP for East Lothian