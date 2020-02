Advertisement

The death of whistleblower Chinese Li Wenliang has triggered strong emotions across China. Social media is teeming with posts mourning the death of a martyr who tried to raise the alarm about the corona virus but was instead brought to a police station for “spreading rumors” and “social order.” disturbed “.

Grief quickly became angry demands for freedom of speech. The trend “We Want Freedom of Speech” that attracted millions of visitors, and links to Do You Hear the People Sing, a song that became popular during the recent Hong Kong protests, were quickly censored by the police.

In an unusual move, the Communist Party’s powerful internal law enforcement agency quickly announced that it would send investigators to Wuhan to investigate Li “mass issues” related to Li. The Chinese authorities are well aware that anger and raw emotions can easily get on the street.

As in the past, when health or safety scandals broke out, the Chinese government is likely to fire some local officials to alleviate public anger. However, this will only be a useful measure that cannot solve the real problem – the right of citizens to freedom of expression.

We may remember a similar health crisis 17 years ago when the severe respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic, also from China, infected more than 8,000 people and killed about 800 in 17 countries. In 2003, the authorities covered up the disease for months before another whistleblowing doctor, 72-year-old Jiang Yanyong, uncovered the crisis.