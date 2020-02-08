Advertisement

The death of whistleblower Chinese Li Wenliang has triggered strong emotions across China. Social media is teeming with posts mourning the death of a martyr who tried to raise the alarm about the corona virus but was instead brought to a police station for “spreading rumors” and “social order.” disturbed “.

Grief quickly became angry demands for freedom of speech. The trend “We Want Freedom of Speech” that attracted millions of visitors, and links to Do You Hear the People Sing, a song that became popular during the recent Hong Kong protests, were quickly censored by the police.

In an unusual move, the Communist Party’s powerful internal law enforcement agency quickly announced that it would send investigators to Wuhan to investigate Li “mass issues” related to Li. The Chinese authorities are well aware that anger and raw emotions can easily get on the street.

Advertisement

As in the past, when health or safety scandals broke out, the Chinese government is likely to fire some local officials to alleviate public anger. However, this will only be a useful measure that cannot solve the real problem – the right of citizens to freedom of expression.

We may remember a similar health crisis 17 years ago when the severe respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic, also from China, infected more than 8,000 people and killed about 800 in 17 countries. In 2003, the authorities covered up the disease for months before another whistleblowing doctor, 72-year-old Jiang Yanyong, uncovered the crisis.

<noscript><iframe class = "fenced" srcdoc = "<html></noscript><head></head><body></p> <div data-callout-tagname="callout-coronavirus"> <h2>Call out</h2> <p>Legend coronavirus</p> </p></div> <p></body></html>“>

Unfortunately, China does not seem to have learned any lessons from the Sars epidemic.

Despite the surge in social media, information in China is being controlled more tightly than ever. In 2013, an edict of the internal Communist Party known as Document No. 9 ordered cadres to fight seven allegedly subversive influences on society. This included Western-inspired ideas about press freedom, “universal values” of human rights, civil rights and citizen participation. Even within the Communist Party, cadres face disciplinary measures to express opinions different from those of the leadership.

Chinese citizens enjoy even less freedom of speech and expression compared to 17 years ago. A few days after the 34-year-old Li posted a message in his social media group for medical school alumni on December 30 that seven workers in a local live animal market were diagnosed with a disease similar to Sars and in quarantine When the hospital was put in, he was called by the police. He was forced to sign a humiliating statement saying that he understood that if he “remained persistent and failed to repent and continue illegal activities, he will be disciplined by the law”.

China’s GDP per capita may have grown eight-fold since 2003, but citizens do not enjoy greater freedoms and rights, which are forecast to go hand in hand with increasing economic success.

If Li had lived in a society in which citizens could speak freely without fear of being punished for uncovering problems, the authorities would rather not see it, and if his warning had been heeded and acted upon quickly the virus has been contained. Instead, it has already killed at least 724 people and infected nearly 35,000, and the virus is far from contained.

As long as Chinese citizens’ freedom of expression and other fundamental rights are not respected, such crises will only occur once. In a more globalized world, the scale can become even larger – the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is already comparable to the total death toll from Sars.

Human rights in China seem to have little to do with the rest of the world, but as we have seen in this crisis, a catastrophe could occur if China violates the freedoms of its citizens. It is certainly time that the international community takes this issue seriously.