Idlib displacement worst since the start of the Syrian war - U.N.

BEIRUT, Lebanon – A wave of displacement, around 700,000 people fled from a regime offensive in the Syrian region of Idlib, is the largest of the nine-year-old conflicts, the United Nations said on Tuesday, February 11.

“In just 10 weeks, since December 1st, 690,000 people have been displaced from their homes in and around Idlib,” said a spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“According to our first analysis, this is the largest number of people displaced in a single period since the Syrian crisis began almost nine years ago,” said David Swanson.

The conflict in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people since it broke out after the brutal repression of demonstrations demanding regime change.

More than half of the Syrian population had already been displaced by the nine-year conflict, but the regime’s recent offensive against the country’s last rebel enclave has pushed those numbers up.

The Idlib province and its environs were a dead end for many people who had previously been displaced across the country by operations of the Russian regime against former rebels’ strongholds.

Turkey, which is already accepting more than 3 million refugees, fears a massive influx from Syria and has closed its border for the newly displaced people in Idlib.

The exodus, in which endless convoys of families drove through the war-torn province with their mattresses stacked on trucks, coincides with a bitter winter.

Snowfall in some regions and sub-zero temperatures are frightening of a major humanitarian catastrophe and prompting the United Nations to urgently call for protective measures.

“Existing camps and settlements of internally displaced people are overcrowded and accommodation in existing houses is becoming scarce,” said the UN refugee agency on Tuesday.

“Many schools and mosques are filled with displaced families, and it has become almost impossible to find a place in an unfinished building,” it said.

According to the United Nations, the conflict in Syria triggered the world’s greatest displacement crisis. 5.5 people fled the country to become refugees and more than 6 million other displaced people in Syria.

The Syrian war is the largest wave of displacement since World War II. – Rappler.com