Idina Menzel leads the international frozen ballad at Oscars - watch and rate them

The artist Adele Dazeem often returned to the Oscar stage on Sunday to play another frosty anthem match for a queen.

Idina Menzel channeled her interior Elsa and brought the world to a special efficiency of “Into the Unknown”, one of many current stops of Disney’s Frozen II. The catchy tune, which is not surprisingly number 1 in the US Child Digital Songs list Billboard was nominated for the Greatest Unique Track at this year’s Academy Awards.

This efficiency was one of the most anticipated moments at night, not only due to Frozen recognition. The last time Menzel sang at the Oscars was in 2014 when John Travolta slaughtered her title and presented her efficiency of “Let It Go”.

“I was very sorry for eight seconds,” Menzel admitted while looking at Watch What Occurs Dwell. Then I advised myself: ‘Get together. That is your probability. Sing the rattling trail. “Still, I was worried for eight seconds. It threw me something. “

Menzel was joined by the Norwegian singer Aurora, the “secret siren” to which Elsa refers, in her vast number. And right here is an enjoyable little truth: Billie Eilish, another Oscars actress this year, cites Aurora as one of her earliest influences. “One thing clicked inside me, that’s what I have to do, whether it’s going somewhere or not,” advised Eilish Vainness Truthful to watch the music video for Aurora’s single “Runaway” from 2015 for the first time.

The ladies were joined by 9 different voices by Elsa from all over the world: Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Willemijn Verkaik, Takako Matsu, Carmen García Saenz, Lisa Stokke, Kasia Łaska, Anna Buturlina, Gisela and Gam Wichayanee.

Click PLAY in the video above to see how efficient "Into the Unknown" by Menzel & Co.