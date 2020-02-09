Ideas for Valentine's Day appointments that make you feel like you are in a Rome Com

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Every other day of the year, it’s not much different to be in a relationship than to be single. But on Valentine’s Day, the world conspires, much like a rom-com, to create the fantasy that those who are linked are much happier than the general population.

It’s no shame to celebrate this fantasy – and if you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, there’s probably no better way to do it than to enjoy all the romance – not just the usual candlelit dinner, but a date worthy of one is rom-com montage. We’re talking about activities that offer plenty of opportunities to laugh, hold hands, longing looks with googoo eyes, and other useful things that lovers do on the screen.

Here are just a few date ideas from our favorite romantic films:

Go stargazing

We’ve known it since we saw Shane West and Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember looking for the star he named after her: staring at a sky full of stars is something romantic. For some reason, sitting under a bright night sky seems a little more poetic, and you feel like you know the person a little better. Also, don’t be surprised if the mood doesn’t get you into a little MOMOL or even suddenly declare love.

You can go to any skyscraper or roof that you have access to wherever you are – or to the Manila Observatory at Ateneo de Manila University in Katipunan for access to equipment if you have a better look want to have on the stars.

Go to an amusement park

Never kissed, The Notebook, Love, Simon – all of these romantic classics have especially miles of scenes that happen in amusement parks, especially on ferris wheels. Being on a swinging two-seater high up in the sky has a romantic appeal – you have privacy, but also an amazing view.

There are several amusement parks and ferris wheels that you can visit. If you want to recreate this moment, try SkyRanch in Pampanga, Enchanted Kingdom in Laguna (of course) or even Anjo World in Cebu.

Dress up smartly – and land in a very unusual place

As with Exes Baggage, also in real life. Take your date with you to an occasion that requires formal dress code (someone’s wedding? A dinner in a fancy hotel or restaurant?), But end the night in a supermarket or a hole in the wall or anywhere else where you can loosen your tie , put your heels down and prove that you don’t care where you are because you are so chilled. Bonus points if you have a flirty debate about love while you are about cup noodles.

For chic places: Visit the champagne room of the Manila Hotel or the VASK gallery in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. And for later: just go to the nearest supermarket.

Take a trip to Baguio-Sagada

That Thing Called Tadhana put Northern Luzon on the map for those looking for romance, but other films have paved the way to become the ultimate destination for romantic films: Labs Kita … Okey Ka Lang? with Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdanagal, don’t give up with Judy Ann Santos and Piolo Pascual.

We understand why the area is perfect for lovers – there are plenty of cozy restaurants and cafes to dine in, art galleries to explore together, and of course there are more reasons to snuggle up and relax in the cool and cold approaching fresh weather. (READ: The Baguio, Sagada Tour inspired by “That Thing Called Tadhana”)

Vinyl hunting

We saw this scene in 500 summer days, in Before Sunrise, in Pretty in Pink: two people who fall in love with each other after a certain song – or at least fall in love with the taste of others in music. Go to a record store with your date and these two could be you both.

Several vinyl stores are the perfect place to revive your romance: Treskul Records & Cafe on Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong, Satchmi in SM Megamall, Bebop Records on Makati Cinema Square or Plaka Express in Quezon City. – Rappler.com