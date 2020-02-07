ICE and CBP buy phone location data to enforce immigration law: report

Advertisement

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is gaining access to commercial databases with telephone location data to help enforce immigration laws.

Under the Ministry of Internal Security, both immigration and customs officials, as well as customs and border guards have tracked phone signals during operations. Sources told the journal that ICE had used the data to identify illegal immigrants for arrest and deportation, while CBP implemented the information to track phone activity in remote sections of the desert along the southern border.

The shift to commercial data purchases enables the government to circumvent the 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Carpenter v. The United States that telephone location data is a protected class of information and law enforcement is required to obtain an arrest warrant before the data in certain cases be used.

“This is a classic situation where the creeping commercial surveillance in the private sector is now going straight to government,” said Alan Butler, general counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the journal.

Both agencies have not refused to use the database, but have not explained their specific uses.

“While CBP is granted access to location information, it should be noted that this information does not include cell tower data, is not included in large quantities, and does not contain the identity of the individual user,” a CBP spokesman told the journal.

An ICE spokesman added that the agency “generally” did not use data for deportation operations, but said the organization did not “discuss certain law enforcement tactics or techniques, or discuss the presence or absence of certain law enforcement-sensitive skills. “

Government records show that DHS, ICE and CBP have acquired licenses from Venntel Inc., a company that buys data from private marketing companies and packs it for sale to other buyers.

“We cannot make comments for our customers. Inquiries about this contract should be directed to DHS,” Venntel President Chris Gildea told the journal.

In December, the New York Times announced how, by tracking motion patterns, “easily tracking a huge record of over 50 billion location pings linked to more than 12 million phones, despite a 30-digit code to anonymize the user “Can be identified.