Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally and Amy Farina form the new band Coriky and announce the album

Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally and Amy Farina founded a new band called Coriky. The former members of Fugazi and The Evens have announced that their self-titled debut album will be released on March 27th via Dischord. To celebrate, they shared the lead single and album opener “Clean Kill”.

Our first look at the band was in 2018 when the group, not yet mentioned, performed live in Washington, DC. We were told that the songs sounded like a mix of MacKaye, Lally and Farinas other bands – which is now confirmed by “Clean Kill” – and that they are writing a record. It turns out to be Coriky, a full-length 11 song that sees Farina on drums, Lally on bass and MacKaye on guitar with all three contributing vocals.

“Clean Kill” sounds surprisingly good, clean. There is no rough top. Instead, there are hip guitar, bass and drum parts. Even the vocal harmonies are shiny and smooth and tend towards the minimalist The Evens rather than the reckless fugazi. But finally, in the last 40 seconds of the song, MacKaye, Lally and Farina burst forward and begin a louder, more aggressive melodic breakdown before breaking sharply into silence. Stream it down.

Since we have no social media accounts or quotes, we don’t know much about Coriky. On their bandcamp site, however, the simple facts are clarified: “Coriky was founded in 2015 and only played its first show in 2018. You have recorded an album. They hope to go on tour. “Yeah, that last sentence excited us pretty damn.

Pre-orders for Coriky’s debut album are currently underway. Below you will find the album’s artwork and track list.

Coriky Artwork:

Coriky Track List:

01. Clean kill

02. Difficult to explain

03. Say yes

04. Drink a cup of tea

05. Too many husbands

06. BQM

07. Last thing

08. Jack says

09. Shedileebop

10th day of inauguration

11. Woulda Coulda