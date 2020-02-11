Advertisement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – A Texas angler said he was stunned when he pulled a 14-pound largemouth bass out of the water at Lake Alan Henry Reservoir in West Texas on Sunday.

“When I put my hands on her to lift her out of the water and land in the boat, I was incredulous,” said Blake Cockrell.

The exceptional size has qualified the fish for the Toyota ShareLunker program, which uses catching and releasing to selectively breed trophy-sized trout. Cockrells Fang is the first Toyota Sharelunker “Legacy Class Bass Entry” for 2020.

Advertisement

The Toyota ShareLunker program was launched in 1986 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and funds a variety of educational projects, as well as fish, park, and wildlife projects.

Lake Alan Henry, located southeast of Lubbock, has produced 28 ShareLunker entries in the 13 to 15 pound range since 2000.

Read the full version of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department below.

Just a few days after the blanket of snow, the Alan Henry Reservoir in West Texas produced the first legacy-class largemouth bass for the 2020 Toyota ShareLunker season. February 9th. Angler Blake Cockrell from Lubbock caught the 14.36 pound largemouth bass with 5 to 10 feet of water using a bait while the sea bass was directed towards the lake.

“When I put my hands on her to lift her out of the water and land in the boat, I was incredulous,” said Cockrell. “I said aloud:” You are special. “At that moment, I knew that this fish was bigger than anything I’ve ever caught.”

After informing the Toyota ShareLunker program of its catch, the biologists from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries quickly sent to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens, where biologists will try to spawn them and produce a larger, better bass fish stocked and raised in Texas Lakes. According to Cockrell, it was important to him to lend the fish to TPWD for the selective breeding program because he saw firsthand what ShareLunker offspring did for bass fishing in the nearby lakes.

“We have a lake called J.B. Thomas that is filled with ShareLunker basses and they grow 3 to 4 pounds a year,” said Cockrell. “I saw what the program did in the past and what it did for people.”

Although East Texas typically produces the first and largest entries in the Toyota ShareLunker program in most years, TPWD fisheries biologists strongly advise anglers not to sleep in West Texas as a bass fishing destination. In 2019, O.H. The Ivie Reservoir near San Angelo was one of the five largest ShareLunker Lakes of the year, and the Alan Henry Reservoir has produced 28 ShareLunker entries ranging from £ 13 to £ 15 since 2000.

“We are delighted that Alan Henry Reservoir has produced the first – and largest – Toyota ShareLunker entry of the year,” said Caleb Huber, TPWD Inland Fisheries District Supervisor at Amarillo. “This proves that you shouldn’t underestimate West Texas if you want to catch the fish of your life. Although our lakes are prone to fluctuating water levels and drought, increasing rainfall in recent years has significantly improved water levels and the production of larger basses , and I hope for more good things. “

Anglers who catch a 13-pound bass or more in the legacy class by March 31 can call the program at any time directly at (903) 681-0550.

Any angler who lends a 13-pound bass or more to the Toyota ShareLunker program during the spawning season from January 1st to March 31st will receive a Toyota ShareLunker fishing kit with branded and fishing items, and VIP access to the award ceremony at the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, a replica of their fish, and entry into the year-end ShareLunker raffle to win a $ 5,000 shopping spree and annual fishing license. These anglers will enter the legacy class prize draw for a $ 5,000 shopping spree and annual fishing license at the end of the spawning period on March 31.

Anglers who catch largemouth bass over 20 kg can also include their fish year-round for recognition and awarding of prizes to provide fishing and genetic data to help fisheries biologists better manage the Texas Lake blowfish. These entries can be submitted to the Toyota ShareLunker app, which can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play, or from the Toyota ShareLunker website at https://texassharelunker.com/.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Toyota ShareLunker program has selectively bred and stored over 13 pound largemouth bass caught by anglers since 1986 with the goal of increasing trophy-sized fish production in Texas reservoirs.

The Toyota ShareLunker program is made possible in part by generous sponsorship from Toyota. Toyota has been a long-term supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and funds a variety of projects in the areas of education, fish, parks, and wildlife.

The price sponsors Bass Pro Shops, Lake Fork Taxidermy, American Fishing Tackle Co. and Stanley Jigs also support this program.

For current information on the Toyota ShareLunker program and photos of all £ 13 plus largemouth bass caught this season, go to https://www.facebook.com/ShareLunkerprogram or https://texassharelunker.com/. Anglers can now also view the archive of all Toyota ShareLunker entries submitted during the season at https://texassharelunker.com/archives/.

Pictures of all legacy class ShareLunkers caught in the 2020 season can be found on TPWD Flickr here: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmLiXE36.

Alert me