I took the metro for the Oscars. It was just the start of a crazy race

The Oscars are usually covered by veteran entertainment journalists infused with the “reward season” strategy.

But this year the Times also sent Julia Wick, a reporter from the Metro section of the newspaper who writes the Essential California newsletter.

She got out of the metro, passed the lines of valets and headed for the red carpet soaked in rain before claiming her seat bled with nose.

Over the next few hours, she experienced a different aspect of the Oscars: the loot-filled restrooms, the surprisingly skinny bar, the aggressive food races, the stealth vacuum, and the way even the biggest Hollywood night can not compete with Nextdoor.

And of course, the enthusiasm of the Oscars marking history.

Here is Julia’s journey as she told on Twitter:

Johnny Morales, 29, is a good example of how the culture of the Oscars permeates the city, even if (like him) you haven’t seen any movies. Seeming like a film expert, he says that 1917 will probably win big, but OUATIH has a good shot because it’s Hollywood & Hollywood ppl love that. pic.twitter.com/MV94umbXvC

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 9, 2020

Carlos Gomez and his wife Sandra Perez say that business is slow today because the street is closed. They both loved the Joker. “He is the one who will win many awards today, I hope,” said Carlos. They also hope to get a glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/2kJ7WAyRLp

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 9, 2020

Juan, 21, discovered that he would be working as a valet for the #Oscars 3 days ago from the “boss of my boss”. It is the first time that he works in the series and he is delighted to be here. He left St Louis for school (he studies computer science) and hopes to see Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/79FqS0UVTs

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 9, 2020

“Oh my God, it’s falling!” Said a woman, lifting her magenta strapless dress toward the show. A security guard warns everyone of the wet carpet and you can hear the shoes squish-squish on top over the chat pic.twitter.com/XcnNmaMmNH

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 9, 2020

The celebrities are separated from the plebs on the carpet by a curtain of pearls (but the plebs on this side also include some studio heads) pic.twitter.com/r2Oo1w7puq

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 9, 2020

Lotsa threw the champagne flutes and CBD-infused toiletries from Lord Jones (including sachets of “high CBD formula stiletto cream” ?!) in the ladies room. pic.twitter.com/8DN23J3E5q

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 10, 2020

The woman in the row in front of me takes advantage of this commercial break during Hollywood’s biggest night to read the Nextdoor summary email for Sherman Oaks. #Oscars

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 10, 2020

The snacks in the lobby are out of breath. (A special cry to this woman filling her bag with as many individual bags of popcorn as it can hold) pic.twitter.com/3xwo1ZT0km

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 10, 2020

Margot Robbie quickly strikes in the group text (it looks like there may be a fiery emoji in the group name but couldn’t really see it) while walking in the hall, stops to kiss Rooney Mara

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 10, 2020

“It’s vomit. Mom. Spaghetti. On your sweater,” says a man, analyzing Eminem’s words with Talmudic intensity, while a beautiful woman from another world vapes next to him, the looking bored.

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 10, 2020

A woman on the loudspeaker requests that we “respectfully abstain” from applause during the in memoriam segment, which should be next.

– Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 10, 2020