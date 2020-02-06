I made a life in Spain that Brexit would have prevented - Alastair Stewart

Advertisement

After four years in Spain, Alastair Stewart says that Brexit will narrow the horizon of future generations.

I have lived in Spain for four years. Despite the cliché I went there because there really was a chance. I had a public affairs contract and decided what to do next. This was the summer of 2014.

As so often happens, I met a friend at the Edinburgh Festival and, well, a few drinks later, I noticed that I exchanged emails with a teacher in Spain. The long-standing joke that I didn’t take enough vacation was made up in one fell swoop. Two weeks later I was on my way to El Ejido in Malaga.

I stayed for four happy years, was accompanied by my now wife and held various positions: teacher, freelance journalist and communication manager. I returned to Scotland in March 2019.

Why tell you this? Because I am petrified that that small period of youthful impulsiveness will now, after Brexit, be as rare as diamonds. In 20 years, I think it will be impossible for the next generation to appreciate that those opportunities were once available to every British EU citizen.

It is difficult to put into words the absurdity of raising sticks at one point and moving to the south of Spain. It was in the taxi from the airport. I remembered that Google translate was what counted for my Espanol. It does not cut impulsively. I had one interview, the advice of friends and a well-plotted Google map. I was young enough to take the risk.

My boss at the time had arranged an apartment with two other arrivals. On my first day I signed an employment contract. I was sent to the local police station to pick up my tarjeta de residencia and número de identidad de extranjero (residence card and social security number). And that was it – I was a happy resident, all on the same day.

Bureaucratic nightmare

What was meant as a short adventure, turned into something more defining and sustainable. This reflection neither denies nor excuses my impulsiveness simply because I have made it a success. Yet that ability – the ability to make that decision – was rooted in the ease with which it could be done.

From “Brexit Day”, those great possibilities no longer exist in the same way. I honestly feel that I would never have made the leap if it had cost a bureaucratic nightmare of paperwork.

Even when I write that sentence, I am aware that it sounds faint, it seems lazy. Yet most British people who live and work in Europe are of working age. The Bureau for National Statistics estimated two-thirds between 15 and 64. The “expat” with doctrine and dubious and conflicting political views may be the cliché, but that is not the case.

Yet it is the first to have led the pro-Remain campaign on the continent. “Expat” was the most contemptuous, deadliest blow to their argument. It is / was a PR campaign that was stuck as a prevailing myth about a demographics of middle-aged people gambling their fortune on a sinking ship, who wanted to make a better life filled with sangria for themselves and thus earn what they get.

It is an ugly legend to break down, made even more difficult by a core group in Europe that not only refers to itself by the moniker but makes no effort to assimilate (as ambiguous as that term is in itself).

Expats for Brexit

I met those who fell in the expat camp to stay abroad indefinitely and those who knew they were temporary economic migrants. There was the third category that would openly complain about the horror of Spain, the superiority of Great Britain, and stated that they voted for the Brexit – while choosing in every conversation that they had no intention of ever returning. But they demanded their retirement; they demanded their health care.

I don’t regret my time in Spain. I knew I would always come home. But in retrospect, the clearest reminder – but I cannot say I have any unique insight – is to see firsthand the clash of mentalities about what Brexit meant. In many ways, it was a long-term response to the loss of the empire, with all the ubiquitous rights to language, which had kept us going for centuries. The internationalist view of the future of the country was in contrast. Britain has never had its post-colonial discussion.

The mistake of the Remain argument was that it was more often than not wrapped in a romance that was never interpreted as recognizable pragmatism. Without losing irony, conservative prime ministers have made the most efforts to become members of the EEC for economic, not idealistic reasons. After 1973, pragmatism was avoided and that pampering of romantic visions of the EU superstate fueled the anger of the “Brexiteer”.

Few people under 30, and certainly not those who do not remember the Cold War, can appreciate the geopolitical wonder of tapas with open borders. In 2015, a visit to the border between Gibraltar and Spain was closest to the spiritual dichotomy in which Britain and Europe now find themselves.

I feel angry, angry because of the confusion about who has the mandate to do what, angry with the confusion and directly afraid of Brexit in family and friends. But I am also sad – sad that I am (for the time being) the last of a generation that has taken away rights and liberties in the name of … the name of what?

