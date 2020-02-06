Advertisement

Tessa Blanchard won Sami Callihan’s Impact Wrestling World Title at Hard To Kill. A day earlier, a number of allegations of her behavior appeared behind the scenes.

This outpouring of individuals that emerged was triggered by Sienna, who said that Blanchard spat on Le Rosa Negra and called it the N-word. This story was later confirmed by Rosa.

During a recent conference call, Tessa Blanchard was asked about these allegations. She relentlessly denied ever making a racist mistake because it is not in her heart.

“I made mistakes. I faced challenges. One thing I will say, however, is that I have never used any kind of racial disgrace. It is simply not in my heart. I did not do it. I will don’t do. It’s not – it’s just not true. “

“Some people are watching social media and someone is going to charge, someone is going to say something and everyone is jumping on the train. You know, we all have our own stories. Part of a person’s life is public and part private. There is a part that the whole world can see that can be judged by anyone who is interested in it, and it is very unfortunate that some people resort to saying certain things, but it is simply not true and it is as much as i say because i know who i am and this is just social media. I’ve faced challenges in my life that have allowed me to hold out. “

She didn’t go into the individual allegations of backstage bullying. Many more people came forward about their behavior towards them. It looks like Tessa Blanchard will continue to complete this story by completely denying it.

