I get ‘panic calls’ from Dems around 2020

On Monday morning, Joe, MSNBC presenter Joe Scarborough, announced that he was swamped by “panicked calls” from Democrats, who faced the prospect of President Trump being re-elected due to the weak democratic field in 2020. He remembered desperate liberal voters who asked, “Joe, what are we going to do?”

“Since Iowa, we have all received the calls. We have all spoken to voters. They are very concerned about the current area at the moment.” Scarborough was mentioned as a live broadcast from New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s democratic primary. He then told all the nervous Democrats who contacted him: “I can tell you a lot of panicked calls this week … Many panicked calls and emails and texts …”

Scarborough described the calls: “I panicked,” Joe, what are we going to do? What are we going to do? That is – we are in desperate need. What will happen? Are we going to win? “ He concluded: “There is a fear that the current candidates may not be able to defeat Donald Trump.”

Co-moderator Willie Geist spoke for similar discussions with concerned Democrats: “Yes, you hear that again and again. I heard it a lot last week. Especially because of what happened in Iowa, which looked like a mess for Democrats. But also because the president was acquitted of impeachment … “

In the 7:00 ET ET, the panicked democratic strategist James Carville appeared on the program predict the “end of days” when Bernie Sanders became the party’s candidate for 2020.

Chris Jansing contacted MSNBC’s former Hillary Clinton communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, at 11:00 a.m.CET, anxiously quoting a Washington Post article titled: “In temptation to despair: Trump’s resilience makes Democrats sound the alarm.” Palmieri was quoted as saying, “The obsession with getting the Frankenstein to defeat Trump has restricted us all.”

The liberal political strategist explained her pessimistic analysis of the 2020 democratic field: “I was impressed in Iowa and New Hampshire when I spoke to voters that they felt paralyzed by their decisions. They are afraid to make the wrong choice because they feel the stake is going to beat Trump is so big. “

After complaining about the “bad news” that Jansing said “Trump is a master at knowing his audience” and “defining his opponents,” an angry Palmieiri said to her Democratic counterparts, “So there is a lot we are dealing with have to fight, why I thought, stop worrying about him, put him aside. It is in everyone’s head. “

Jansing struggled with the advice: “But as you know, it is much easier to say than to do.”

Towards the end of the segment, Palmieri said, “I think that’s why Democrats feel so unsettled because they focus too much on guessing who can respond well to Trump.” And I just think that’s what paralyzes you. “

When the Democrats press the panic button, the media are never far behind.

Here is a transcript of the February 10th section about Morning Joe:

06:31 ET

JOE SCARBOROUGH: But you know, Willie, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but we do know – we’ve all had the calls since Iowa. We all spoke to the voters. You are currently very concerned about the current area.

WILLIE SPIRIT: Yes.

SCARBOROUGH: And I mean how many panicked calls – I can tell you a lot of panicked calls this week.

SPIRIT: Oh yes.

SCARBOROUGH: People – it’s funny. Lots of panicked calls, emails, and texts from people who used to say in the past, “Oh, you’re a Republican. You know what? I don’t want to hear from you.” I said, “Well, I’m not a Republican I’m independent. “You said,” Well, you still don’t know what the Democrats need. “I heard that for about six months. I don’t hear that anymore.

I panicked: “Joe, what are we going to do? What are we going to do? That is – we are in desperate need. What will happen? Are we going to win? “Because there is such a thing – and they do it to everyone. I mean, I am sure that they will call you and everyone. There is precisely this fear that there may not be a way to defeat Donald Trump among the current candidates ,

SPIRIT: Yes, you hear that again and again. I heard it a lot last week. Mostly because of what happened in Iowa …

SCARBOROUGH: Right.

SPIRIT: … what looked like a big mess to Democrats. But also because the president was acquitted of impeachment, he felt encouraged that from now on he will burn everything that lies ahead. He feels he has survived impeachment.

Here are excerpts from the exchange between Jansing and Palmieri later in the morning:

11:34 ET

CHRIS JANSING: The Washington Post headline reads “Temptation to Despair”: Trump’s resilience is making Democrats sound the alarm. And you quoted, among other things: “The obsession with brewing the Frankenstein to face Trump has restricted us all.” .” What’s this?

JENNIFER PALMIERI: I was impressed in Iowa and New Hampshire when I spoke to voters that their decisions made them feel paralyzed. There were many options –

JANSING: That’s why we have so many undecided.

PALMIERI: Yes, and they’re afraid to make the wrong choice because they feel that the stakes are so high when it comes to beating Trump.

PALMIERI: I think if you just try to figure out who the best person is to defeat Trump, the Frankenstein comes into play. And it limited our own thinking, and I think it limited the candidates to being maybe not as brave but maybe as visionary as they could be. And I think that’s why you see the support that comes at least to a certain extent behind Bernie Sanders, the one really – you know, it’s a little to the left of my position.

JANSING: Let me give you good / bad news on the Donald Trump front and see what you think is a compensation. Which is a good thing, I think Donald Trump didn’t show any signs of trying to expand his political base, did I? Everything he does and says seems to be aimed at it. Perhaps you disagree and think that he actually turns to the middle. But the bad news, and I think that’s what you’re after, he’s a master at knowing his audience, he’s a master at communicating and defining his opponents.

PALMIERI: So there are a lot we are struggling with, so I thought we should stop taking care of him, put him aside. It is in everyone’s brain.

JANSING: But as you know, it’s a lot easier to say than to do.

PALMIEIRI: It’s in everyone’s head.

PALMIERI: I think that’s why Democrats feel so insecure because they focus too much on guessing who can respond well to Trump. And I just think that’s what paralyzes you.

