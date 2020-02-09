Advertisement

By: Reuters

February 9th 2020

Guo Qiang, a 29-year-old delivery man from Dada-JD Daojia, rides a face mask on an electric motorcycle to deliver food from JD.com’s 7Fresh chain as the country is affected by an outbreak of the novel corona virus Yizhuang City, Beijing, China, February 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Guo Qiang, a delivery man, knows his family is concerned that he will return to work during the coronavirus epidemic.

The 29-year-old returned to his hometown in the central Chinese province of Henan for the Chinese New Year. This is a once a year chance that many Chinese people will have to visit their families. When news of the rapidly spreading corona virus became known, he volunteered to return to Beijing.

“I’m not a reckless person,” he told Reuters as he loaded his electric bike with groceries and checked the list of addresses in Beijing to which he was supposed to deliver.

“But how should I say that? It is for my work, for my life and I want to contribute to the realization of a small self-esteem. “

Guo Qiang, a 29-year-old Dada-JD Daojia delivery man wearing a face mask, poses for a picture outside JD.com’s 7Fresh chain in Yizhuang City, Beijing, China, February 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Guo, who supplies goods for Dada-JD Daojia, an online grocery supplier from JD.com, is one of thousands of workers who take care of the Chinese while they isolate themselves at home. The authorities have ordered people to stay inside and not be in crowded public areas.

The corona virus, which started in December in Wuhan City, central Hebei Province, has killed more than 800 people in China and infected over 37,000.

Many migrant workers like Guo had already made the long journey home to visit their families, but the companies called workers back, urged them to serve their communities, and offered to triple their salaries.

Guo Qiang carries boxes of online orders from JD.com’s 7 Fresh chain that need to be shipped. (Reuters)

To alleviate customer fears, companies like KFC, Ele.me from Alibaba Holdings, Meituan Dianping and JD.com have introduced contactless delivery. Some food deliveries are delivered with detailed indications of the temperature values ​​of the workers who prepared and delivered the food.

“I have to say that I’m really worried,” said Guo when asked how he felt about his own safety.

“Sometimes I’m nervous even if I have a little cough. That’s why I have a thermometer at home and sometimes when I come back I check my body temperature.”

While the outbreak of corona virus has hit sectors such as hospitality and tourism hard, it has increased demand for mobile and online businesses such as short video apps and games, as well as food and grocery companies.

Guo Qiang, a 29-year-old delivery man from Dada-JD Daojia, drops food from JD.com’s 7Fresh chain into a plastic bag when he arrives for an online order in a residential area of ​​the novel coronavirus in Yizhuang City, Beijing , China, February 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Most of those who stay at home have focused on buying the bare essentials. JD.com said 7Fresh supermarket chain sales of vegetables, eggs and rice had increased by an average of about 300% over this period compared to last year’s Spring Festival.

China will stutter towards normal on Monday after the holiday extensions that the authorities have carried out until the end of the New Year holidays. However, many stores are expected to remain closed as workers are encouraged to work from home. Huge Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, currently look like ghost towns.

Guo says he feels the echo of the city’s empty streets on his long journeys.

“It really feels like an abandoned city. It’s completely different from the look of ordinary Beijing, ”he said.

