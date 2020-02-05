Husband Utd to Villa ster clinch? Chelsea transfer pot?

Advertisement

As always, the Paul Pogba legend is still going on, with the midfielder still looking for an exit.

What the newspapers say

The constant saga of Paul Pogba in Manchester United continues with the Manchester Evening News that the 26-year-old has told his teammates that he wants to leave at the end of the season. Due to ankle injuries, the international international only started six times in the current campaign, with dressing room sources telling the newspaper that the head of Pogba is not currently with the club. In June the Frenchman said he wanted a “new challenge” and former Juventus and Real Madrid continue to circle the midfielder.

Antonio Valencia has supported Odion Ighalo to succeed in Manchester United in his old No25 shirt. The former Old Trafford winger and full-back wished Nigerian luck. He said: “I wish you all the best with this shirt brother!”

Staying in the northern and 25-year-old defender of England John Stones“The future with Manchester City is in doubt, according to the Times. City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign two center-backs at the end of a campaign, which is likely to see its side over the Premier League title. Pau Torres from Villarreal, that of Inter Milan Milan Skriniar and that of Brighton Lewis Dunk are all considered future options by the Spaniard.

With the skills of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, he has become the most polluted player in the competition (David Davies / PA)

The Mirror reports that United likes the appearance of the in-form skipper of Aston Villa, Jack Grealish. The 24-year-old, who was able to make his debut in England during next month’s friendly games, has scored nine goals and five assists since he helped Villa in the Carabao Cup final. The Mancunians are ready to defeat the attacking midfielder when the Birmingham side is downgraded. Ray Parlor estimates that Manchester United must do everything to sign Jack Grealish in the summer. Parlor told talkSPORT: “Everyone has a prize and he would be £ 80 million in the market right now.”

Orkun Kokcu has become popular according to the Daily Mail after impressing the Dutch club Feyenoord. Arsenal has been watching the 19-year-old for the past 18 months and can brag him in the summer transfer window. The value of the under 21-year-old midfielder in Turkey is likely to rise after appearing on the senior side of his country at Euro 2020, with Arsenal expecting to hand over £ 15 million to secure his services.

Signing Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho to replace Mo Salah, Liverpool could improve, former frontman Darren Bent said. He told talkSPORT “It’s not about selling him and getting £ 100 million and that’s it, but if you can replace him with an Mbappe or someone like a Jadon Sancho, I think it’s worth considering thinking.”

Moussa Dembele of Lyon (right) could cross the Channel in the summer (Nick Potts / PA)

Frank Lampard receives £ 150 million in the summer to safeguard talent after Chelsea has not signed any players in January. The Evening Standard says that Lampard wants to recruit Moussa Dembele from Lyon to ease the burden in advance Tammy Abraham. The Ligue 1 side is expected to make Dembele, 23, available at the end of the season for a fee of more than £ 60 million.

Ajax ace Hakim Ziyech is on Chelsea’s list of transfer targets, according to reports. The Evening Standard claims that the 26-year-old playmaker is one of the stars considered for Frank Lampard.

Bayern Munich has confirmed that it still wants to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City. The Bundesliga giants were close to capturing the 24-year-old’s signature last summer before he tore his front cruciate ligament.

Overview of social media

Don’t Messi with Lionel!

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu “to hold discussions with Eric Abidal” after the superstar of Argentina brought back the claims of sports directors that players had fired Ernesto Valverde http: //t.co/kl9gLen9sc

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 5 February 2020

“I got a lot of guilt because I’m the bad guy”

Christian Eriksen claims that he was a ‘black sheep’ in Tottenham because he had canceled his contract before joining Inter Milan # THFChttps: //t.co/vQi4vHLzSP

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 5 February 2020

Players to watch

Luka Reischl: The performance of the 16-year-old Austrian striker with Red Bull Salzburg is closely monitored by Manchester City and Juventus, according to Calcio Mercato.

Loris Karius in Liverpool has attracted the wrong attention in his current home (Mike Egerton / PA)

Loris Karius: The German borrower of Liverpool is in trouble in Besiktas, while the Daily Star reports that the Turkish club is concerned that the 26-year-old goalkeeper has been partying too much.

