Hurricane Force winch pound UK and Europe, upend travel

Updated: February 10th 2020, 7:41:11 am

The storm brought storms across the country and delivered gusts of 150 km / h to the Isle of White and 150 km / h to the village of Aberdaron in North Wales. (File / DW)

Storm Ciara hit the UK and Northern Europe with hurricane strength and heavy rains on Sunday, stopping flights and trains, and creating muggy seas that closed ports. Football games, farmers’ markets and cultural events were canceled when the authorities asked millions of people to stay in the house and not keep falling branches.

The storm, named by the British weather agency Met Office, brought storms across the country and delivered gusts of 150 km / h to the Isle of White and to Aberdaron in North Wales. Driven by the violent winds, it was believed that a British Airways aircraft made the fastest flight from New York to London on a conventional airliner.

The Boeing 747-436 completed the 3,500-mile transatlantic trip in 4 hours and 56 minutes, landed 102 minutes earlier and reached a top speed of 825 mph (1,327 km / h), according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24. Two Virgin Airlines flights also crossed the Atlantic, with all three breaking the previous subsonic record from New York to London of 5 hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

Storm surges have dissolved on the beaches and on the rocks and in the cement docks. The Met Office issued more than 250 flood warnings, and the public security authorities called on people to avoid traveling and avoid the temptation to take selfies when the floods rise. Residents of the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in north-west England fought to protect their homes when the Eden River burst its banks.

At least 10 rail companies in the UK have warned that they are not allowed to travel, while almost 20 other passengers have to expect considerable delays. The strong winds damaged electrical wiring and dirty train tracks with broken branches and other waste, including a family trampoline.

There were huge crowds of stranded, frustrated travelers at London King’s Cross and Euston stations. Train crews planned to work all night to restore service, but commuting on Monday morning should be long and messy.

Dozens of flights were canceled at London airports because of strong winds. Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated their flights on Sunday to reduce the number of cancellations. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines has canceled some flights.

Lufthansa Airlines announced that there would be numerous cancellations and delays starting on Sunday afternoon, which would run at least until Tuesday morning. The airline planned to continue the long-haul flights at its main location in Frankfurt. Eurowings, a budget subsidiary of Lufthansa, canceled most flights for the duration of the storm. Brussels Airport also experienced delays or cancellations.

Two huge harbors on either side of the English Channel, Dover in England and Calais in France, stopped operating in the midst of high waves. Dover was partially reopened after closing for 10 hours. Ferries were no longer used there or in the entire region, not even in the turbulent Irish Sea and North Sea.

The Humber Bridge in Northern England was also closed. Their website states that the massive bridge has only been completely closed for the second time.

Queen Elizabeth II did not visit the church in Sandringham to clear it during the storm.

The Met Office said that most of the English had probably seen the worst of Ciara at 9:00 p.m. when the storm spread to northeast Scotland. However, forecasters forecast a stormier weather for Monday, including much colder temperatures and snow in some northern areas.

“While Storm Ciara is cleaning up, it doesn’t mean we’re going into a quieter time,” said Alex Burkill, Met Office meteorologist. “Snowstorms are out of the question.”

In Ireland, an estimated 10,000 homes, farms, and businesses lost power on Sunday. The national weather agency Met Eireann warned that a combination of high tide, high seas and stormy conditions, especially in the west and northwest, has created a significant risk of coastal flooding.

In northern France, too, strong winds knocked out the electricity. The Paris authorities warned residents and tourists to stay in the house for their own safety. Parks and cemeteries in Lille and the surrounding towns were closed when strong winds cracked heavy branches. Open air markets closed early.

Luxembourg and the German city of Cologne announced that all schoolchildren could stay at home on Monday to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.

In Germany, where the storm was known as “Sabine”, the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled long-distance trains to particularly vulnerable destinations, including Emden and Norddeich in northwestern Germany, the northern city of Kiel and the North Sea island of Sylt.

“We have learned from previous storms that it is better not to bring trains to critical regions at all,” said Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauss. “We want to avoid trains getting stuck between the stations.”

Teams of railroad workers fanned out chainsaws to remove fallen trees that blocked the tracks.

In Denmark, meteorologists warned of possible hurricane winds late Sunday and flights from Copenhagen were canceled. The Danish authorities warned motorists against crossing large bridges, including the Great Belt Bridge, which connects the eastern and western parts of Denmark.

The storm was also to hit the coast of southern Norway and hit the southern and western parts of Sweden.

In the world of sports, dozens of soccer games, horse racing, rugby games, and other events have been canceled, including the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Ham. A 10 km run in London with an estimated 25,000 participants was also canceled.

For safety reasons, the Dutch football association canceled all games in the top league on Sunday, as did the two largest football leagues in Belgium, the Jupiler Pro League and the Proximus League. A German soccer league game between title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne was also canceled.

In the Netherlands, an intrepid group of cyclists took advantage of the wild conditions to take part in the Dutch championships in headwind cycling.

The participants drove an 8.5 km course along the coast of the southern province of Zeeland, using only simple bicycles without gears, light frames or handlebars. Blown by the wind, blinded by the sand of the nearby beaches, the cyclists tried to stay upright.

“I survived, but it’s very difficult,” said Hans Deting, 56, whose right hand is dripping with blood after being blown off his bike.

“This is one thing with a bucket list,” said driver Edwin van Gaalen, who leaned against his handlebar and gasped after he was done.

Ultimately, the storm winds became too strong even for this macho event. The organizers ended the race early after 250 of the 300 drivers had finished the race.

