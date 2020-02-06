Hunter Biden & Ukraine - Treasury Approves Senate Republican Application

Advertisement

Joe Biden with his son Hunter on their way down Pennsylvania Avenue, January 20, 2009. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

The finance department has responded to Senate Republicans’ request for financial documents related to Hunter Biden’s relationship with a Ukrainian gas company, Senator Ron Wyden, senior finance committee democrat, criticized the move.

Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Finance Committee, and Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Department of Homeland Security and Government Affairs, received the sensitive financial documents as part of their ongoing investigation into the potential conflict of interests of the son of former Vice President Joe Biden that affects his lucrative position regarding the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

“Using an apparent double standard, Trump administrators like the Treasury Department quickly meet the demands of Senate Republicans – no subpoenas required – and provide” evidence “of questionable origin,” said a spokeswoman for Senator Ron Wyden, Oregon, Democratic leader of the finance Committee. “The government urged House Democrats to walk on the sand at lightning speed when their regulators were required while they volunteered to work with the Senate Republican side show.”

Republican committee chairmen and Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Justice Committee, continue their investigation, even after President Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday and ended his impeachment process.

They requested Hunter Biden records from the State Department, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the National Archives, and the Secret Service.

“It is unfortunate that Democrats who we have kept track of in our investigation would ruthlessly try to interfere in the legitimate government oversight,” said a Grassley spokesman.

Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian company became the focus of the impeachment investigation. The House Democrats launched a formal impeachment investigation after Trump apparently indicated in a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Zelensky should investigate Hunter Biden for allegations that the older Biden was using his position as vice president for the benefit of his son. At the time, Biden was responsible for fighting corruption in Ukraine as Vice President.

In the meantime, the White House has temporarily frozen $ 391 million in US military aid to Ukraine to help the country counter Russian aggression. This raised suspicions of a consideration program in which Trump was accused of making the aid dependent on the promise of the Ukrainian president that Biden’s behavior would be investigated.