Hundreds pray for missing boys 12 days after the disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Hundreds of people gathered in Colorado Springs on Saturday evening to pray that eleven-year-old Gannon Stauch was missing almost two weeks after his disappearance.

The candle prayer service took place just a few blocks from Gannon’s house in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood where it was last seen. Friends, strangers, classmates and family members came together for the service.

“We are still in high hope with the family and we are here to encourage them throughout the process,” said Jane, the organizer of the Find Gannon Facebook group.

Many people wore shirts with the hashtag “#prayforgannon” and the words “may you always be brave in the shade until the sun shines on you again.”

“He’s in the shade right now. We want him to come home and he’s in our hearts, he’s in his parents’ hearts and he’s in our heads,” said Alex Smith, the shirt maker.

Some members of Gannon’s family showed up briefly, but became very emotional.

Several of Gannon’s classmates and other students from his school were there to show support.

“Our mother talked a lot about it. He was in the fifth grade of our school,” said Isabella Lozano.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office fought winter weather while searching for Gannon. Temperatures dropped to dangerous lows last week. Despite the circumstances, many people believe that Gannon is alive and will come home.

“I just hope and pray that he will come home and we will have answers soon. I think that is what everyone is hoping for at this point,” said Susan Kirkpatrick, a parent in the church.

The sheriff’s office released new information on Saturday night, saying it had received 324 tips so far.

