Hundreds of homes in New Zealand are evacuated to avoid flooding

Advertisement

By: AP |

Published: February 5, 2020, 2:38:28 pm

Sandbags are stacked while a street in Gore, New Zealand is flooded due to flash floods. (AP)

Advertisement

Hundreds of people cleared their homes and farms on Wednesday to escape the flooding in southern New Zealand.

The authorities told many residents in the cities of Gore, Mataura and Wyndham to leave immediately because the rivers continued to rise after heavy rains.

Several hundred tourists were evacuated from Milford Sound after being stuck there earlier this week when floods and mudslides blocked car access. Many of the tourists were evacuated by helicopter.

In the Südland region, the authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Weather conditions improved on Wednesday. Some precipitation is forecast for the coming days, but not the heavy rainfall that caused the flooding.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.