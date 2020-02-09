Hundreds come to demonstrate support for Lakewood's mother in the fight against cancer

Advertisement

LAKEWOOD, Colorado. – It’s not the kind of excitement you’d expect in a tattoo parlor, but hundreds came to Certified Tattoo Studios on West Colfax Ave on Sunday. have your hair cut for a good reason.

“I literally have the best hairdressers in Colorado here,” said Nick Naranjo. “It’s $ 20 for a haircut and you sit down and choose one of the hairdressers.”

Naranjo has set himself the task of raising money for his fiancé Vivian Pacheco, who has been fighting breast cancer for around seven years. The cancer has recently spread to her body because she no longer responds to chemotherapy.

“It feels really good to see the support I’ve got,” said Pachaco.

The money raised here will help send Pacheco to Mexico for experimental treatment at the Oasis of Hope. The hospital has mixed reviews and has been criticized for its alternative treatments.

But for Naranjo and Pacheco, they have no options and hope that this will be a turning point for their recovery.

“I’ve been doing chemo for so long. I need something that helps my immune system.”

The family plans to hold another fundraiser at the tattoo studios at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. You have a GoFundMe to raise money for the treatment.

