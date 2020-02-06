Hulk Hogan shows off an impressive beard game

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan is expected to be in Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown event on February 27th. There were reports that he was concerned that he couldn’t make it, but the Hulkster will be there.

While recovering from his last back surgery, Hogan has also grown a rather impressive beard. He noticed that people called him Santa. This caused him to scrape off his impressive beard growth.

You never know if Hulk Hogan can only keep the beard. He seems to do it. Next time we see him, he’ll probably just rock a mustache as usual, brother.

I think it is probably time to shave, too many people call me Santa or say: “We like myself better with a beard or want to confess their sins / 0Ar7ViLviU

– Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 6, 2020

