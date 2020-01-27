Advertisement

Hugh Grant while filming the Graham Norton Show. Photo: Isabel Infantes / PA.

PA cable / PA pictures

Actor Hugh Grant has claimed that “the country is ready” after the Brexit happened.

The Love Actually Star spoke to Associated Press in an interview about his new film The Gentleman, along with co-star Charlie Hunnam.

The interviewer briefly went into politics and asked how he felt about the election result, in which he campaigned for people to vote tactically to stop Boris Johnson.

“I just wonder how do you feel now when everything calms down?” asked the interviewer.

But a dull-sounding Grant simply replied, “No, it’s a disaster.”

The reporter tried to explain his comments further and asked: “So no … bright light on the horizon?”

“No, no, the country is ready,” Grant replied.

Pushed further to see whether he felt more encouraged by politics than before the election, he said it wasn’t him.

He said Brexit was “a disaster” and added that he believed “the country was ready”.

The comments were criticized by Brexites like Piers Morgan, a long-time critic of the actor’s politics.

“Hugh Grant is so disgusting. How dare he say Britain is” done “? The only thing” done “is the credibility of this arrogant twerp as any political expert.”

