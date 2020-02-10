Hugh Grant says that hate is actually everywhere when he tweets on responses from MailOnline

Advertisement

Hugh Grant came up with a line from the hit act com Love Actually to emphasize the feelings of hate in the commentary section of MailOnline.

The actor and activist tweeted the DM Reporter, who is spreading the worst part of the email, and said, “If you click on the link, I secretly feel that you will find that hate is actually everywhere”.

Dame Sharon White

Readers had responded to a piece about John Lewis that came under the stewardship of Dame Sharon White last week.

In her opening speech, she told the staff that the shopkeeper might have to be forced to close stores and cut jobs to survive the “most challenging period” in his history, comments that did not go well with certain people, who gave her a “PC” appointment “called” That “the brand will paralyze”.

The DM Reporter tweeted the comments and said, “At some point we will have to tackle the embedded racism that exists among a large percentage of Daily Mail readers.

“A good example; here they get furious about the suggestion that a black woman could get a job without political correctness. “

The tweet has collected thousands of interactions since it was posted this weekend, with Grant contributing to an extra healthy bump.

When I get gloomy with the state of the world, I think of the commentary section of the MailOnLIne. If you click on the link, I have a secret feeling that you will notice that hate is actually everywhere. https://t.co/raV7dHUcq5

– Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 9, 2020

Video about spoof elections

The conservatives came under fire last year in the general election after they used a video of Boris Johnson emulating a scene from Love, by tacitly holding messages with a Brexit theme to a woman at her front door after posing as a carol singer.

Grant, who played the premier in the movie, shouted about how much money was spent on it and wondered how much of it was Russian – after revelations of huge donations to Johnson and the tory party of Putin friends who could explain why they had on the Russian interference report until after the elections.

The actor also noted that there was no key card in the classic film scene that referred to telling the truth.

Hugh Grant told the BBC Radio 4 program today: “I thought it was very well done, very high production values, but the Conservative Party clearly has a lot of money. Perhaps that is where the rubles (Russian currency) went.

“But I did notice that one of the cards from the original movie that he didn’t hold up, was where Andrew Lincoln held up a card with the words:” Because you tell the truth at Christmas. “

“And I just wonder if the spider doctors at the Tory Party thought this was a card that wouldn’t look too great in the hands of Boris Johnson.”

