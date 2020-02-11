Huge spoiler on WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Advertisement

The elimination chamber will take place on March 8th. The Philadelphia pay-per-view will be the last big event before WrestleMania 36. Local advertising could have spoiled the big chamber match now.

Local advertisements in Philly show Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman as announced for the great Elimination Chamber Match.

The card is always subject to change, but this could be just the thing to identify the challenger for the universal title at WrestleMania.

Bray Wyatt and Goldberg compete against each other on February 27 at the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The winner of this game theoretically meets the winner of the Elimination Chamber game.

Bray Wyatt has previously been reported to be the Universal Title Match at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. It looks like this match could be put together with this Elimination Chamber match in the game.

You can check a graphic of the ad below.