Huge blow to Long-Bailey as Corbyn's constituency supports Starmer

Rebecca Long-Bailey’s leadership hope was treated enormously

blow today after Jeremy Corbyn’s constituency supported Keir Starmer for the job.

Local members in Islington North boosted the shadow Brexit secretary by choosing him for his closest rival, who is seen as the candidate for continuity in the race.

The surprise result confirms that he is receiving crucial support from the left of the party, with the CLP nominated departing leader Corbyn in 2015 and 2016.

Verbal swipe

The announcement was made after Emily Thornberry and Long-Bailey collided during a husting event.

Mrs. Thornberry took an apparent blow to Mrs. Long-Bailey’s claim that she had to work once a night because she had to deal with a Commons commission in the short term and got pizza to help her through the preparations.

The foreign secretary of the shadow compared this with her experience in the shadow cabinet after a massive walk-out by members against Corbyn’s leadership agenda.

Oh, meow

Mrs. Thornberry told the hustings in Nottingham: “Frankly, it was pretty tough. At a certain point I was at the same time Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

“And at a different time I was both a foreign secretary and a Brexit secretary.

“And I know some people had to eat pizza too late, but I tell you that I did all these different tasks at the same time and supported the leader in the way he should be supported.”

Mrs. Long-Bailey responded to the jibe and said: “Oh, meow. We really love each other.

“I worked very, very hard, I will know everyone. We had to eat pizza.”

Poor health

Starmer canceled his campaign events this weekend because his mother-in-law remains in critical care in intensive care.

He would participate in hustings with other candidates on Saturday and Sunday in the battle to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

A spokesperson for the first leader in the leadership race said: “Since his admission to the hospital two weeks ago, Keir’s mother-in-law has remained in critical care in intensive care.

“For this reason, he is canceling all campaign events this weekend and cannot participate in hustings.

“We ask that the privacy of his family be respected at the moment.”

Support and kindness

Sir Keir withdrew from the campaign for several days in January after his mother-in-law was hospitalized after an accident.

At the time, the shadow cabinet member thanked the people for their “support and kindness” in what he said was and would remain a “very difficult time”.

Polls have regularly suggested that Sir Keir is likely to be at the top of the leadership vote in which he will face Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry and Lisa Nandy.

The campaign result will be announced on April 4.

