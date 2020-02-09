Huda Kattan's highly anticipated range of treatments, Wishful, is finally here

Advertisement

Huda Kattan launched their skin care brand, Wishful

Huda Kattan’s long-awaited skincare line was finally launched this week, with the revelation of its name: Wishful. So far, the brand has released a product, the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, which is a gentle Korean-made scrub that uses AHAs, BHAs, and fruit enzymes to exfoliate and lighten the skin. Kattan herself uses this product, as she wrote on Instagram: “I can’t wait to share the product that completely re-textured my skin, helped with acne scars, reduced my pores and made my skin so smooth and sweet. ” Beauty blogger turned entrepreneur has been open about her acne and dark spots in the past, so a line to help people overcome their own skin care issues is a perfect fit. Wishful also promises not to use filters, makeup or photoshop in their campaigns, thereby creating a basis of trust for its customers. The Yo Glow enzyme scrub is available now at shophudabeauty.com, and will be available from Sephora later this month. New products will be launched throughout 2020.

Pat McGrath Labs Launches Concealer in Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Collection

Pat McGrath Labs will soon launch its Sublime Perfection Concealer System, a new addition to the famous Sublime Perfection Foundation System. This drop includes 36 shades of concealer, a blending brush and a blurring powder under the eyes. The concealer is a full coverage product that targets the under-eyes and is formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to maintain the softness and hydration of your makeup under the eyes, without wrinkling or hardening. Officially discontinued on February 21, the full version will be on patmcgrath.com and sephora.com.

Millie Bobby Brown released a makeup collection to celebrate her 16th birthday

Millie Bobby Brown is about to turn 16 (February 19), and is celebrating with a new makeup collection called 16 Wishes. This new drop of Florence from Mills, her own beauty brand, sees an eyeshadow palette with 16 colorful shades, from iridescent roses to a dusty blue hue. It also divides magnetically into three separate entities, making it easy to take a few colors with you, wherever you go. With the palette, the collection includes a duo of peelable masks and three shades of lip gloss. For those looking to have fun with their makeup, 16 Wishes is now available on the Florence by Mills website.

